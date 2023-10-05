SENSEI LANAI, A FOUR SEASONS RESORT AND FOUR SEASONS RESORT LANAI NAMED TOP TWO RESORTS IN HAWAII IN CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER'S 2023 READERS' CHOICE AWARDS

LANAI CITY, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards, ranking Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort and Four Seasons Resort Lanai as the following:

"We are honoured to be named as one of the best resorts around the globe, and the best overall in Hawaii," says Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort General Manager David Emig . "Data-driven health knowledge and highly trained Sensei teams, combined with luxury hospitality, innovative dining by Nobu and a sense of place drawn from the landscape and culture offer, we believe, a distinctive retreat."

"To be recognized by Condé Nast Traveler readers another year is a testament to the efforts of our all our colleagues to deliver a truly memorable experience to each and every guest," shares Four Seasons Resort Lanai General Manager Avi Phookan . "We challenge ourselves to continuously enhance, from new cultural programming with our Love Lanai team to an on-site observatory so guests discover new things each visit. David and I would also share that our guests can enjoy our hotels separately or combine them with a seamless 'island hop' on just one island."

More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector.

Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort offers an ideal adults-only setting to commit to personal wellness and learn daily practices to live longer, healthier lives. Tropical gardens serve as a background to outdoor sculptures by renowned artists, fitness facilities, an outdoor pool, Onsen heated baths and a putting course. Dine at Sensei by Nobu, enjoy complimentary wellness classes, luxuriate in 1,000 square foot private spa hales or delve deeper into paths that align with intentions in one-on-one sessions with a trained team of Sensei Guides and practitioners who hold degrees in their respective fields including exercise science, nutrition, yoga and mindfulness.

The 90,000 acre Hawaiian paradise is an authentic island sanctuary offering land and ocean activities, many managed by Four Seasons. The beachfront Four Seasons Resort Lanai features 213 guest rooms in a series of low-rise buildings spread along the Pacific coastline, providing a private residential experience. The Resort offers outdoor restaurants including NOBU LANAI, spa, championship golf and tennis, a kids club, beach and pool with spacious seating areas nestled among tropical gardens, complimentary wellness classes, cultural workshops and luxury retail boutiques.

