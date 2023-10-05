Kia America announces reservation program for all-new, all-electric 2024 EV9 three-row SUV

- With an expected start date of October 16th, customers can visit Kia.com to configure and place a reservation1 request for Kia's first three-row EV SUV

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the highly anticipated all-new 2024 Kia EV9 expected to arrive in showrooms in the fourth quarter of 2023, Kia America today announced the opportunity for customers to make a reservation request for the three-row all-electric SUV. Expected to begin on October 16th at 10am PST2, customers can visit Kia.com to configure and make a reservation request for an EV9 with a $750 fully refundable payment placed with participating Kia dealers. EV9 vehicles included in the reservation program include:

Light Long Range RWD

Wind AWD

Land AWD

GT-Line AWD

Customers who make a reservation request through November 27th are eligible to receive a suite of gifts after their purchase or lease of an EV9, including a Webasto Go Dual Voltage Portable EV Charger, a complimentary three-year Kia Maintenance Plan3 and one-year of available Digital Features & Services. Additionally, all customers purchasing or leasing the all-new EV9 will receive a credit for 1,000 kWh of charging with Electrify America4.

"The Kia EV9 represents the future of sustainable mobility, and this reservation program will allow interested customers to be among the first in line for one of the most highly anticipated new vehicles to hit the U.S. market in years," said Steven Center, COO & EVP Kia America. "As the Kia EV9 will be Kia's first all-electric, three-row SUV, we anticipate significant interest, and this reservation program, exclusively available through Kia dealers, is our way of celebrating the early adopters and giving them the opportunity to reserve the EV9."

Furthering Kia's reputation of building segment-above vehicle excellence, the EV9 will deliver sought-after features packed into one powerhouse EV SUV: striking exterior design, rich interior appointments, generous interior volume and cargo space, towing capability5, leading vehicle dynamics, and fast charging capability. With Kia's latest available in-vehicle technology including vehicle system over-the-air updates6 and Digital Features and Services2, the EV9 is poised to keep things exciting throughout the duration of ownership.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Reservation requests available on a limited-time, first-come, first-served, while supplies last basis. You are not actually ordering, purchasing, or leasing an EV9. Subject to dealer participation. Quantities limited. Terms and conditions apply.

2 Available Digital Features & Services may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply. Not available in Massachusetts.

3 Kia Maintenance Plan is not available in Florida.

4 Terms and conditions apply.

5 Towing may significantly reduce electric range and requires additional equipment. See Owner's Manual for towing instructions. Always use caution while towing.

6 Over-the-Air features and updates may require an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription is required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply.

