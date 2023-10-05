Ten specially designed art cars on display during the Busan Expo Symposium and K-Pop concert in Paris , the home of the Bureau International des Expositions

All-electric models, including Hyundai Motor's IONIQ 5 and the Kia EV6, selected for campaign to demonstrate Busan's commitment to carbon neutrality

Art cars created in collaboration with Korean graffiti artist 'JAY FLOW' displayed at iconic Paris landmarks including Eiffel Tower, and Louvre Museum

SEOUL, South Korea and PARIS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced its campaign to promote the South Korean city of Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo by displaying specially designed art cars in Paris, France, where the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) is headquartered.

Hyundai Motor Group Rolls Out Art Cars in Paris, Supporting Busan’s Bid to Host 2030 World Expo (PRNewswire)

The campaign continues the Group's global support for Busan's bid, this time for the Busan Expo Symposium and K-Pop concert in Paris from October 9–15. To emphasize Busan's commitment to hosting a carbon-neutral World Expo, the Group is providing the Korean delegation with 10 art cars, including two all-electric models, Hyundai Motor's IONIQ 5 and the Kia EV6.

During the campaign in Paris, the art cars will be exhibited around the famous locations in Paris, such as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum. The campaign will help strengthen Busan's appeal as a candidate city for the 2030 World Expo to key officials from BIE member countries and tourists from around the world.

The symposium will showcase the city's diverse strengths and capabilities as well as the proposed themes to BIE member countries before the vote to decide the host city for the 2030 World Expo at the end of November.

