NUTEX HEALTH LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE PSYCHIATRIC SERVICES AT TEXAS HOSPITAL

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 22 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced that SE Texas ER & Hospital will be incorporating 24/7 behavioral health services along with emergency care in its hospital.

Nutex-affiliated hospital, SE Texas ER & Hospital, located at 19211 McKay Drive in Humble, TX can now offer specialized treatment for both adult and adolescent patients with acute psychiatric needs in the emergency room, in conjunction with a psychiatric provider. By partnering with psychiatric providers via a secure Telehealth platform, patients will undergo a psychiatric evaluation in the ER and receive a personalized treatment plan, including psychiatric interventions in the ER if needed.

With this initiative, Nutex aims to expand the hospital's reach and provide a solution for a much-needed service in traditional ERs, as well as reducing ER boarding time, which historically has been a major issue in emergency departments. Nutex hopes that this initiative will open new doors for other Nutex-affiliated hospitals in the future.

"Behavioral health emergencies have always been a major problem in ERs. Currently, these patients would have to wait hours or days to be seen by a psychiatric provider, causing major disruption to both the patients' lives as well as the emergency departments. With our model, among the first in the country, these patients will be seen in real time by a psychiatric provider in addition to the ER physician. This treatment combination allows these patients to be treated and discharged with follow-up directly from the ER, unlike most other current behavioral health patients," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

"Nutex is going to fill a large community need for mental health intervention with these new services. I'm thrilled that we now provide acute, expedient and individualized mental health care in a setting where the patient is comfortable. This initiative was implemented with our patient-first philosophy at the center," stated Michael Chang, MD, FAAEM, Chief Medical Officer at SE Texas ER & Hospital.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 22 facilities in 8 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act , economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

