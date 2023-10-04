The Messenger and Seekr Announce Strategic Partnership

AI Technology Will Help Ensure Content Consistently Aligns with Journalism Standards

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr, a revolutionary artificial intelligence company specializing in transparent content evaluation, announced today it has entered into a strategic partnership with The Messenger, a newly launched media platform founded to champion balanced, objective, nonpartisan journalism. The partnership makes The Messenger among the first media publishing companies to leverage AI to ensure editorial content consistently aligns with journalism standards.

"This partnership is built on a shared ethos that fact-based journalism standards are foundational to reliable news, and that's especially important now, as consumers are being inundated by torrents of information – much of it misleading, incomplete, or false," said Rob Clark, President, and Chief Technology Officer at Seekr.

Seekr's groundbreaking AI evaluates and rates content critically by applying the same standards of journalism universally accepted by the responsible free press. The technology – which currently powers Seekr's consumer-facing platform at Seekr.com – spots instances of clickbait, title exaggeration, subjectivity, and personal attacks, among other departures from the standards; it can detect the absence of a byline, inferior sourcing and attribution, and whether website ownership information is transparent and credible.

"We've seen how impactful Seekr's content evaluation capabilities are on the consumer side both as a resource that helps readers become better informed and as a mechanism for accelerating news literacy," added Clark. "We believe that in the hands of publishers, our technology will be an extraordinarily effective quality control tool. The technology is accurate, reliable, and extremely fast, and it can help ensure that published content consistently adheres to basic standards."

The Messenger's adoption of the technology comes at a critical inflection point in journalism, as research shows many readers struggle to differentiate between news and opinion, and public trust in the news media is at or near record lows.

"Studies show that journalists acknowledge that the quality, reliability, and objectivity of reporting varies across stories, outlets, and reporters. As a result, opinion, bias, and subjectivity are bleeding into news and have caused many readers to lose trust in the media," said Richard Beckman, President of The Messenger. "Our mandate is to deliver the news – not shape it. We're doubling down on our commitment to fact-based journalism standards, and we believe Seekr's responsible AI technology will help hold our newsroom accountable to our core mission."

About Seekr Technologies Inc.

Seekr is a privately held artificial intelligence company that specializes in transparent content evaluation and objective ratings. Its AI technology is designed to rate all content, both authentic content created by humans and synthetic, machine-generated content. Seekr empowers user choice and control by streamlining access to reliable information. The centerpiece of Seekr's technology is an independent search engine that is powered by proprietary AI and employs natural language processing (NLP) to generate a Seekr Score and Political Lean Indicator. Seekr is committed to building a web that people can trust by giving everyone access to technology that makes it easy to find reliable content in context.

About The Messenger

The Messenger is a digital news media company whose mission is to deliver accurate, balanced, nonpartisan news and information. The Messenger provides breaking news, original reporting, opinion, and video across numerous areas, including news, politics, entertainment, business, technology and science, health and wellness, purpose, food, sport, travel, and style. Content is featured across multiple platforms, including online, video, newsletters, social, and events. Join us at TheMessenger.com.

