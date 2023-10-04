Multifamily Lender's Servicing and Asset Management Departments Have Grown and Thrived for Over 23 Years In the Buffalo Area

TONAWANDA, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Realty Trust recently hosted a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting at a new office at 500 Colvin Woods Parkway within Colvin Woods Corporate Park. This 32,000 square foot space is now home to the Firm's loan servicing and asset management operations departments.

Exterior of Arbor's new Tonawanda, NY office.

Arbor Realty Trust Expands Buffalo-Area Footprint With Tonawanda, NY Office Opening and Celebration

Arbor, which today has 17 offices in cities across the United States, initiated its presence in the Buffalo area more than 23 years ago. The current 208-member Buffalo team began this relocation from a 20,000 square foot space at 3370 Walden Avenue in Depew one year ago in anticipation of business expansion. Under the leadership of Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Ivan Kaufman, Arbor reported one of its best years as a public company in 2022, results fueled in part by its best-in-class servicing and asset management operations. In the second quarter of 2023, Arbor' fee-based agency servicing portfolio grew approximately 2%, or $533.9 million, to $29.45 billion.

Arbor celebrated the move alongside political and civic leaders serving the Tonawanda area and in close collaboration with the Kenmore Tonawanda Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas. The day was capstoned by an outdoor celebration and luncheon featuring five local food trucks, games and entertainment.

Of architectural note, the Tonawanda office's airy, open architecture encourages conversation and collaboration. The space is augmented by the display of seven original paintings by celebrated Lewiston artist Kathy Pignatora, all acquired to Arbor's permanent collection in 2023 and intended to inspire the ongoing creativity that characterizes the firm's multifamily financing solutions.

About Arbor

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender, Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor's product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine, and preferred equity loans. Arbor is rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch. In June 2023, Arbor was added to the S&P SmallCap 600® index. Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Ribbon cutting ceremony at Arbor's newest office. (PRNewswire)

Arbor celebrated the move alongside political and civic leaders serving the Tonawanda area and in close collaboration with the Kenmore Tonawanda Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas. (PRNewswire)

Arbor celebrated the occasion on a beautiful September day. (PRNewswire)

The office space is augmented by the display of seven original paintings by celebrated Lewiston artist Kathy Pignatora. (PRNewswire)

Welcome to Arbor! (PRNewswire)

