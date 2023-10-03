Skyservice Business Aviation Receives Transport Canadian Certification for Gogo 5G on Bombardier Challenger 300 Series

MISSISSAUGA, ON and BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyservice Business Aviation, a North American leader in business aviation, in partnership with Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO), has received Supplemental Type Certification (STC) approval from Transport Canada for the Gogo 5G system on Bombardier Challenger 300 series aircraft.

Skyservice, a Gogo authorized dealer in Canada, completed the certification on Sept. 1. The comprehensive Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) STC, followed by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) validation, is available for Challenger 300 operators who install a Gogo AVANCE L5 today along with the full Gogo 5G provisional kit.

"Skyservice manages one of the largest fleets of Bombardier aircraft in Canada and is also an authorized service facility for Bombardier and a business aviation dealer for Gogo," commented Benjamin Murray, president and CEO, Skyservice. "We are thrilled to provide innovative, world class 5G service for our clients and customers from around the world looking for data-heavy interactive communication solutions."

Gogo completed construction of the Gogo 5G network in the contiguous United States in October 2022 and is expanding the 5G network in Canada. The full Canadian Gogo 5G network expansion is expected to be completed in 2024.

"The Skyservice Business Aviation team has been a long-standing, valued partner with Gogo," said David Salvador, vice president of aftermarket sales for Gogo. "We're excited to see their continued investments that will bring Gogo 5G certification to the Challenger 300 series, ensuring a great inflight connectivity experience today and well into the future."

About Skyservice MRO

As a global one-stop shop for all business and commercial aircraft MRO services, Skyservice is committed to quality, service excellence and on-time project delivery without hidden costs. Skyservice is an approved aircraft maintenance organization of TCCA, FAA, EASA, BDCA, HK-CAD, 2-REG, Aruba and CAAS. Services include scheduled maintenance, avionics, and upgrades, AOG services, Aircraft Parts & Supplies, NDT, and an assortment of STCs on leading OEM brand aircraft.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating its 36th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of June 30, 2023, Gogo reported 7,064 business aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, 3,598 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,433 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at www.gogoair.com.

Gogo Media Relations Contact: Gogo Investor Relations Contact: Caroline Bosco William Davis +1 312-517-6127 +1 917-519-6994 cbosco@gogoair.com wdavis@gogoair.com



Skyservice Media Relations Contact:

Vanessa Engel

Vice President, Marketing and Customer Engagement

Skyservice Business Aviation

T: +1 416.523.1089

Email: Vanessa_Engel@skyservice.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business and financial outlook, capital allocation strategy and plans and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the impact of increases in interest rates; our ability to continue to generate revenue from the provision of our connectivity services; our ability to evaluate or pursue strategic opportunities; our ability to develop and deploy Gogo 5G, Global Broadband or other next generation technologies, including the completion of our Canadian Gogo 5G network; our ability to deliver the expected performance capabilities of any new technology; the impact of our indebtedness; limitations and restrictions in the agreements governing our current and future indebtedness and our ability to service our indebtedness; fluctuations in our operating results; and other events beyond our control that may result in unexpected adverse operating results.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023, and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 3, 2023 and August 7, 2023.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:

SOURCE Gogo Business Aviation