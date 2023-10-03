Claro Enterprise Solutions Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Claro Enterprise Solutions. This year, 92% of employees said it's a great place To Work – 35 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Claro Enterprise Solutions stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"Building a remarkable future for Claro Enterprise Solutions begins with our unwavering commitment to creating an exceptional workplace. We invest in the finest talent and nurture a culture that champions inclusivity and diversity with a constant focus on results. We recognize that our success is intrinsically tied to our people, and their dedication fuels our journey forward. We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ thanks to our team of dedicated employees," said CEO, Andres Mosquera.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC

Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is a global integrator with over 20 years of experience and your partner for managing secure-by-design cybersecurity and information technology solutions adapted to your business requirements. Choose Claro Enterprise Solutions and scale your enterprise using industry-leading partners and experienced specialists to support your operations day and night. Secure. Compliant. Connected.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Alessandra Assenza, Sr. Manager Brand, Content, and Digital Marketing Claro Enterprise Solutions, alessandra.assenza@usclaro.com

