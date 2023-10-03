Central Bark® Signs New Multi-Unit Franchise Deal to Open First Locations Ever in the State of New York

Local family is set to introduce Central Bark's unique approach to whole dog care and enrichment in Rochester as the brand's first franchise owners in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Bark®, the premier whole dog care franchise and industry pioneer, is proud to announce the signing of its newest multi-unit franchise agreement in the state of New York. Totaling three locations, this deal marks the brand's first entry into the state beginning in and around Rochester.

Central Bark, the premier whole dog care franchise. (PRNewswire)

Totaling three locations, this deal marks Central Bark's first entry into New York beginning in and around Rochester.

Leading Central Bark's growth in Rochester is Phillip Clark Jr. and his wife Lindsay Clark, who executed a multi-unit development agreement for three locations. Joining them in the endeavor is Phillip's father, Phillip Clark Sr. They believe so much in what Central Bark stands for and its commitment to whole dog care that they executed their first lease essentially in tandem with the signing of their franchise agreement. The 6,800 sq.ft. indoor and 2,000 sq.ft. outdoor space is in Henrietta, N.Y., a southern suburb of Rochester. Phillip Jr. and his wife Lindsay will assume day-to-day operations once their Central Bark opens alongside Lucy, their poodle mix, and Brooklyn, their goldendoodle.

"After spending many years in corporate America, we knew it was the right time to invest and determine our own direction," said Phillip Clark Jr. "Dogs are what we are passionate about. And after meeting the team at Central Bark and realizing that the culture and mission aligned so directly with our values, the decision was easy. Whole dog care is the future of this space and Central Bark is leading the way. We're so happy to be a part of this incredible brand and can't wait to get started."

For nearly 20 years, Central Bark has drawn in dogs and their owners across the country to experience its Whole Dog Care, which combines Central Bark's industry-leading dog day care expertise with the latest in canine behavioral science. Enrichment Care provides a healthy and balanced blend of exercise, social group play, learning, rest, and "TLC" to help dogs be healthy, happy, calm, and well-rounded members of the family. Furthermore, Central Bark also offers dog boarding, baths, grooming, a retail market, training and more.

"We are so excited to welcome the Clarks to our Central Bark family, as we continue our expansion in the Northeast," said Tim Weiderhoft, Ed.D., CFE, vice president of franchise development for Central Bark. "These three new Central Bark facilities mark our first entry into the state of New York, and we could not be happier with these new owners who are leading the charge. Given their incredible professional backgrounds and proven abilities to lead and develop teams, along with their passion for customer service, we know the Clarks will find long term success."

Central Bark typically features approximately 6,000 – 7,000 square feet of indoor space plus more than 2,000 square-feet of outdoor play area. Activities include small flexible playgroups, group skills work, rest periods, and personalized one-on-one enrichment sessions. Enrichment add-ons give pups the extra attention they love and the freedom to use their senses, safely exploring with their instincts as they engage with interactive toys, puzzles, and games. For more information on Central Bark franchising opportunities, visit centralbarkusa.com/franchising.

About Central Bark:

The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For nearly 20 years, the brand has grown to nearly 40 locations across more than a dozen states. The company has hosted over two million dog visits. Central Bark participates in VetFran, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information about franchising with Central Bark, visit centralbarkusa.com/franchising or call 866-799-2275.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Central Bark