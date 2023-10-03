'Bad Influencer': New Fiction Podcast Features Deuxmoi, Kristen Doute, Perez Hilton and Christy Carlson Romano

Nine-Episode Podcast Series Explores NYC Influencer Culture, Packed with Celebrity Cameos and Millennial Nostalgia

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini XIII and Emerald Audio announce the release of Bad Influencer, a new immersive fiction podcast packed with star power, including Deuxmoi, Kristen Doute, Perez Hilton and Christy Carlson Romano.

Bad Influencer is a nine-episode romantic comedy that takes listeners on an entertaining ride through the eyes of Sarah Sawyer, a 20-something wannabe living in New York City who makes a wish and wakes up a famous influencer, only to find that the glitzy, glamourous, and sometimes downright scandalous world of social media influencers is not always what it seems.

Bad Influencer was co-created by 18 Time New York Times Bestselling Author Jane Green and the author of Twenty Guys You Date in Your Twenties, Gabi Conti. It was written by Gabi Conti. The full cast includes rising stars Adam Kaplan(The Big Leap, Up Here), Jordyn DiNatale(Fear Street, The Birch), Elizabeth Cappuccino(The First Lady), and comedian Anna Roisman(HQ Trivia).

"We're thrilled to release this fun, binge-able series as Emerald Audio's third original scripted podcast. Bad Influencer is a story of ambition, obsession and the high price of fame. The entire cast and crew did an exceptional job bringing the script to life and we can't wait for everyone to hear it.", said co-founder of Emerald Audio, Jane Green.

The series marks the third original production to come out of emerging female network, Emerald Audio. Its parent company, Gemini XIII, has also seen success this year with its studio, Diversion Audio, which published runaway fiction hit The Royals of Malibu, now in its second season.

Bad Influencer is available now to binge-listen on all major streaming platforms. To listen click HERE

Emerald Audio, a division of Gemini XIII, is a podcast network that specializes in creating immersive fiction audio experiences for women. It was founded by 18 Time New York Times Bestselling Author Jane Green, and CEO and founder of Gemini XIII, Spencer Brown. Emerald works with New York Times Bestselling Authors and nationally recognized content creators to develop innovative podcast projects.

