BayoTech Announced as Official Hydrogen Sponsor of the 66th Coupe Aeronautique Gordon Bennett at the 2023 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayoTech, Inc. ("BayoTech"), an innovator in hydrogen production, transportation and storage solutions, is proud to announce its role as the Official Hydrogen Sponsor of the 66th Coupe Aeronautique Gordon Bennett, taking place at the 2023 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The 66th Coupe Aeronautique Gordon Bennett is a prestigious long-distance balloon race that draws participants and spectators from around the world. This race is unique in that it relies on gas balloons filled with hydrogen, which are distinct from traditional hot air balloons.

Four HyFill™ high-pressure gas transport trailers, designed and manufactured by BayoTech, will be deployed to supply the 1,500 kilograms of hydrogen required for the Gordon Bennett gas balloons. BayoTech's customer, Iwatani Corporation of America, is providing HyFill™ transport trailers from its fleet to support the event.

"We are excited and honored to be the Official Hydrogen Sponsor of the 66th Coupe Aeronautique Gordon Bennett at the 2023 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta," said Mo Vargas, President and Chief Executive Officer at BayoTech. "This sponsorship holds special significance for us, as the event takes place in the very city where BayoTech was founded, utilizing innovative technology developed at Sandia National Laboratories. We look forward to contributing to the success of this prestigious event and supporting New Mexico's growing hydrogen economy."

"Iwatani looks forward to supporting the Balloon Fiesta and helping enable the historic Gordon Bennett Cup balloon race," said Yuto Kurosawa, General Manager of Hydrogen at Iwatani Corporation of America. "We deeply appreciate the opportunity to work with our partner Bayotech to showcase the unique value hydrogen provides across all modes of transportation."

BayoTech is producing hydrogen in Wentzville, Missouri, at the first in a network of hydrogen hubs to be deployed across the United States. BayoTech's HyFill™ bulk hydrogen transport trailers efficiently move the hydrogen to distribution and dispensing sites, and ultimately to the end user, including retail refueling stations, backup power systems in remote areas, and industrial manufacturing sites.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is the largest gathering of balloons and balloonists in the world that takes place in October in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. The 2022 event generated over $200 Million into the Albuquerque and the State of New Mexico economies.

About BayoTech

BayoTech, an innovator in hydrogen solutions, is committed to addressing the global need for reliable, cost-effective, and low-carbon hydrogen. BayoTech sites hydrogen production close to demand and distributes it to nearby consumers via high-pressure gas transport and storage equipment. Customers are accelerating the decarbonization of their energy and transportation systems through BayoTech's supply of hydrogen molecules and equipment. Learn more at www.bayotech.us

About Iwatani

Since 1941, Iwatani has regarded hydrogen as the ultimate clean energy source and has consistently engaged in initiatives to encourage its widespread use. Under the corporate slogan "A world where all enjoy true comfort – this is Iwatani's desire," Iwatani strives to solve environmental concerns with the aim of achieving a carbon- free society through the use of hydrogen.

Iwatani is Japan's only fully integrated supplier of hydrogen and presently supplies its extensive base of light and heavy-duty hydrogen refueling stations and industrial customers via five liquid and ten gaseous hydrogen production plants throughout the country. Leveraging its parent company's expertise, Iwatani Corporation of America (ICA) has embarked on an ambitious growth program to establish a vertically integrated hydrogen business in the US, which includes hydrogen supply, distribution and logistics services as well as operations & maintenance services to hydrogen refueling station owners. ICA also owns and operates a growing network of Iwatani-branded hydrogen refueling stations in California.

