OP ED: Unraveling the Truth Behind Student Loan Interest Rates and Offering a Solution

Author: Rachel Grose

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a three-year pause, student loan payments are set to resume on October 1st for over 43 million Americans. In the United States, more and more people are taking student loan debt into retirement and 3.5 million Americans 60 and older hold over $125 billion in student loans.1 In many other countries the cost of higher education is marginal, and in Germany and Scandinavian countries, which are nations with some of the best school systems in the world, it is free. Any country that chooses not to prioritize higher education makes itself less competitive

Student loan debt is crippling our nation, and it is the interest that is at the crux of the student loan crisis.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Higher Education Act (HEA), aiming to make higher education more accessible through the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program and student loans. However, this well-intentioned effort ultimately led to the current $1.77 trillion student loan debt crisis. In 1972, Sallie Mae, operating under HEA, became a government-sponsored enterprise, purchasing federally guaranteed student loans from banks to increase loan availability. Throughout the 1970s, the program expanded with Parental Loans (1976) and higher loan limits (1979) in response to rising education costs. This dynamic led to schools raising tuition, states reducing funding, and students relying heavily on loans to finance their education.

The ability for students to borrow loans from the federal government set up a new dynamic with university funding. Schools understood that they could raise the cost of attendance and students could borrow more to pay the bill. At the same time, the states saw that they could decrease funding for higher education, the schools could increase tuition, and the students could borrow money to pay for it all.

This has led us to the status quo, where forty-five million Americans have student loan debt — about one in five U.S. adults (17.4%), according to an analysis of census data.2

For this group of people, student loan debt is crippling their ability to buy a home, save for a child's college education, plan for retirement, and accumulate wealth in other ways. This is especially true for historically marginalized and first-generation college students who are more likely to experience financial barriers getting to college and have had less access to opportunities that build wealth. And it is the interest that is at the crux of the student loan crisis.

Current student loan interest rates are as high as 9%. A loan taken out today can easily double over a twenty-year period because of interest, and with rates going up, the debt burden is only increasing. The fallout from these loans casts a shadow over an individual's lifetime, with most people still having significant debt even after making payments for decades. This is especially concerning for baby boomers aged 56 to 74, who held an average loan balance of $40,512 last year, according to data from Experian.

Elimination of interest creates loans that people can afford to repay and provides students with an affordable way to pay for their education without risking their future.

An interest-free, no-fee loan product would provide affordable student loans that can be repaid without the burden of interest, allowing students to focus on their education without worrying about compounding interest. Student borrowers would pay back only the principal in monthly installments until the loan is repaid. This would significantly reduce students' debt, while also easing the financial burden on borrowers.

The cost of implementing an interest-free loan program is more cost effective than creating a new repayment or forgiveness program, and the yield is higher. The dollars that would have been interest payments would otherwise get funneled back into our economy to give young people a shot at setting themselves up for financial success. Their success will filter through the US economy on all levels, improving lives for decades.

To achieve a debt-free future for millions of Americans and to ensure an educated population that can carry our democracy forward, policy leaders need to embrace a bold vision that eliminates interest from the problem. An interest-free loan product is a viable way to address the student debt crisis, providing students an affordable way to pay for their education without risking their future.

About the author: Rachel Grose is the executive director of the Jewish Free Loan Association in Los Angeles, where she has worked to create equitable distribution of interest-free loans for twenty-one years.

