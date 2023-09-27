Legacy Supply Chain Announces Omni-Channel and eCommerce Fulfillment Expansion in Greater Toronto Area

VAUGHN, ON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Supply Chain, a high-growth North American third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is proud to announce the opening of a 141,000 square foot omni-channel fulfillment warehouse located in Vaughan, Ontario, within the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). This strategic move reinforces Legacy Supply Chain's existing footprint in the GTA, and its commitment to delivering connected distribution, fulfillment, and transportation solutions to businesses in both Canada and the US.

Expanding omni-channel distribution and fulfillment capacity in the US and Canada continues to be a pillar of Legacy's growth strategy. This new facility, Legacy's fourth in the GTA, is part of Legacy's US and Canada fulfillment network, with additional locations in the Indianapolis, IN, and Reno, NV markets. This integrated network enables omni-channel brands to deliver products to end consumers faster and more affordably with connected technology and customer service platforms.

Legacy President & CEO Mike Glodziak expressed his excitement about this development, stating, "Legacy Supply Chain is dedicated to helping our clients navigate the complexities of modern supply chains. With this expansion, we can support more high-volume omni-channel brands seeking to capture new market share in Canada. Our new facility enhances our capabilities and underscores our commitment to delivering superior logistics solutions."

Scheduled to open this coming October, this 141,000 sq ft facility is strategically positioned near rail, interstate routes, industrial zones, major carrier terminals, and the airport, providing unmatched geographic advantages. The GTA is also known for its excellent labor pool, tax incentives, and premium space availability, presents an ideal destination for companies seeking to broaden into the Greater Toronto market and provides opportunities to get a closer footprint to their Canadian customer base.

ABOUT LEGACY SUPPLY CHAIN

For over 40 years, Legacy Supply Chain has been the pioneering, mid-sized 3PL that businesses depend on to enable more control over their dynamic omnichannel supply chains – so they can stay more connected to their consumers and ultimately deliver better customer experiences. With over 30 operations in the US and Canada, Legacy provides truly tailored warehousing & distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions. For more information, visit us at https://legacyscs.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE Legacy Supply Chain