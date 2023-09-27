Inbenta Expands Leadership Team with Three Executive Appointments

Inbenta adds new Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Experience, and Head of Product

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inbenta, an AI platform purpose-built to optimize customer experience, today announced the appointment of David Barnhardt to Head of Experience, Janice Diner to Chief Marketing Officer, and Robin Dindayal to Head of Product. The additions to Inbenta's executive team aims to support Inbenta's expansion in the North American market; further innovate its products and services; and increase Inbenta's brand awareness to key sectors.

As Head of Experience, David Barnhardt will be tasked with delivering and optimizing Inbenta's integrated, holistic AI-powered customer experience platform. Barnhardt holds 20 years of experience in product and UX roles in the banking and payments sector. Previously, Barnhardt held the Chief Experience Officer position at GIACT (an LSEG business), as well as product positions at Early Warning and Bank of America.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Janice Diner will help boost Inbenta's profile and position it for continued growth. Diner brings decades of experience as the founder and CEO of Horizn — a provider of easy to embed interactive Product Digital Demos that was acquired by Inbenta in August 2023 – and as a creative director. Diner has been a featured speaker at industry events and has bylined articles in the Financial Brand, Forbes, Financial Post, Entrepreneur, and Toronto Life.

As Head of Product, Robin Dindayal will oversee Inbenta's line of AI-enabled products from development to deployment. Dindayal brings over 20 years of experience in product and engineering roles within enterprise B2B SaaS organizations, including leading product management teams. In his most recent role as Chief Product Officer before becoming Chief Operating Officer at Horizn, Dindayal worked to deliver customer experience-enhancing solutions to leading financial institutions.

"The industry is in need of practical AI solutions that can lower the cost of business, increase efficiency, and emphasize customer experience," Melissa Solis, CEO at Inbenta. "Inbenta is actively working with companies across industries to fine-tune its solutions for both the corporate and end-user. By appointing a new Head of Experience, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Product, we are delivering on our mission."

The appointments come on the heels of major announcements within the past year including the acquisition of interactive Product Digital Demos provider, Horizn ; the expansion of Inbenta's customer experience platform by offering a seamless Generative AI integration ; and $40M in funding led by Tritium Partners.

About Inbenta

Founded in 2005, Inbenta ( www.inbenta.com ) is a global AI platform purpose-built to optimize customer experience. The company's powerful platform combines the use of Natural Language Processing, Neuro-Symbolic AI and Generative AI across four digital support communication modules – Chatbot, Knowledge, Search, and Messenger – delivering a complete and configurable solution for any enterprise. With its headquarters in Dallas, TX, and with regional offices in the U.S., Europe, Brazil and Japan, Inbenta has over 1,000 global brands using its solution across a range of industries, including: financial services, travel, ecommerce, telecom, and utilities.

