Firstrade Hits 100% Online Order Execution Milestone as Customer Behavior Evolves

Innovations and enhancements in user experience, system performance, and corporate action handling contribute to unprecedented success

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade, a leading online brokerage firm, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking milestone in customer trading behavior. The company has now achieved 100% online trading, both mobile and web-based, from its customer base, eliminating the previous need for broker-assisted trades.

A Shift in Customer Behavior

This transformation is credited to Firstrade's relentless focus on optimizing User Experience, System Performance, and Corporate Action Handling. In an ever-evolving market, the firm has adapted to the needs and preferences of self-directed investors, entirely removing the need for broker assistance. Recently, Firstrade achieved zero broker-assisted trades.

Optimizing for the Best

"Firstrade has always been committed to providing a seamless trading experience," said John Liu, CEO of Firstrade. "Our efforts to enhance every aspect of our platform have clearly resonated with our customers. Achieving nearly 100% self-directed trading is not just a milestone for Firstrade; it's a testament to the trust and confidence our users have in our mobile apps and web platform."

About Firstrade

Firstrade is a leading online brokerage that offers commission-free trading on stocks, ETFs, options, and mutual funds via its mobile apps and web platform. In addition to a comprehensive range of investment products, Firstrade provides no-fee IRA retirement services and advanced tools designed to empower self-directed investors to control their financial future. Among other brokerages, Firstrade stands out for its low costs. Since 1985, Firstrade has been a registered member of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more details, visit https://www.firstrade.com.

