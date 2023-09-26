Himiway unveils exciting color revamp for Himiway Zebra(D5) E-Bike, elevating personalized riding experience

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Himiway, the long range ebike expert , is thrilled to announce an exciting update to delight cycling enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike. With a commitment to innovation and style, Himiway is introducing a range of captivating new color options for the renowned Himiway Zebra, now known as the Himiway D5 .

Himway D5 new colors

Himiway unveils new color options for the D5 e-bike, catering to all riders with style and performance.

The beloved Himiway Zebra has transformed and is emerging as the Himiway D5. The "D" in the name signifies the All-terrain Collection, while the "5" represents series 5. This mid-size luxury e-bike caters to a diverse range of riders seeking outdoor adventures, casual cyclists embracing the joy of riding, and the fashion-forward generation keen on making a stylish statement.

Pale Green, Ocean Blue, Vibrant Yellow, and Skyline are the captivating hues that will soon grace the Himiway D5. Each color tells a unique story, allowing riders to choose the shade that resonates with their personality and aspirations.

Pale Green: A hue inspired by nature's tranquility, Pale Green offers a sense of calm and serenity. This color reflects riders who appreciate the beauty of the outdoors and seek a harmonious connection with the environment.

Ocean Blue: Capturing the essence of the sea, Ocean Blue exudes sophistication and adventure. It appeals to those who yearn for exploration, whether on coastal routes or urban escapades.

Vibrant Yellow: Bold and energetic, Vibrant Yellow demands attention and is ideal for those who relish standing out. It's a choice that embodies a lively personality and a zest for life.

Skyline: Skyline is a light blue color that evokes the sky and clouds, perfect for those who love nature. This unique shade can only be found at the Himiway offline store .

"Introducing these striking new color options for the Himiway D5 celebrates individuality and self-expression. At Himiway, we understand that every rider is unique, and our commitment to delivering outstanding performance and a personal connection remains unwavering." Stated the spokesman from Himiway.

The Himiway D5 is not just about style; it embodies top all-terrain e-bike endurance, empowered by a removable 960Wh Samsung/LG battery. With a range of 60-80 miles on a single charge, riders can confidently conquer new horizons. With a legacy of empowering riders to embark on unforgettable journeys, Himiway is set to redefine how we experience the world on two wheels.

For more information, please visit himiwaybike.com

Media contact: market02@himiwaybike.com

