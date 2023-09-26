Blend On the Go, Wherever Life Takes You with magic bullet®'s New Portable Blender

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the magic bullet® Portable Blender mixes all your favorite blended creations, wherever you happen to be.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to embark on a flavor-filled adventure with the all-new magic bullet® Portable Blender. This innovative and versatile appliance is designed to empower the creation of delicious blends anywhere, any time.

"magic bullet® as a brand is all about developing fun, versatile, affordable, and time-saving appliances for customers, and we're excited to introduce the latest product in our long line of innovation," says magic bullet® performance marketing manager Trevor Kaufman.

The magic bullet® Portable Blender redefines the blending experience by delivering durability, efficiency, and affordability in a compact, portable package.

The compact portable blender delivers over 15 blending cycles per 90-minute charge, all from a USB-C power source and two 2000mAh batteries.

It contains a six-pointed, turbo-charged, stainless steel blade designed to handle harder-to-blend ingredients like frozen fruit and small amounts of ice.

With two blending modes for maximum efficiency — a 20-second blend cycle and a pulse mode — consumers can use the magic bullet® Portable Blender to create a variety of textures. Made from lightweight, durable Tritan plastic, the magic bullet® Portable's 16oz blending cup holds its own without weighing anything down; plus, its blending cup, lid, and infuser are all top-rack dishwasher safe.



This new blender aligns with the vibrant, on-the-go lifestyle of the brand's main consumer demographic – young adults looking for simple ways to make food prep dynamic and exciting. "The new magic bullet® Portable Blender was specifically designed to equip consumers with cordless, on-the-go technology that can keep up with their busy, mobile lifestyles," said William Gutkowksi, senior product manager at magic bullet®.

In honor of the brand's ongoing commitment to vibrant self-expression and National Roller Skating Month in October, magic bullet® is releasing one custom pair of Roller Skates to show just how portable the new magic bullet® Portable Blender truly is. For more information and to enter for a chance to win, visit http://www.themagicbullet.com/ or follow @themagicbullet on Instagram and @themagicbulletofficial on TikTok.

The magic bullet® Portable Blender comes in four stylish colors and retails for $49.99. Customers can purchase the magic bullet® Portable Blender at themagicbullet.com, Target, Amazon.com, and other favorite retailer websites.

About magic bullet®

We all know the kitchen is where the real magic happens, and at magic bullet®, we want you to let your creativity flow. For us, it's not about perfect measurements or extreme precision, it's about the remixes, substitutions, and happy accidents that make your dishes uniquely your own. From personal blenders to air fryers and beyond, our products provide an all-in-one assist to help you mix it up, whether you're blending a juicy colada, throwing together a fire salsa, or crisping up some irresistibly flavorful wings. We're not here to make sure you "get it right" – we're here so you can let loose, mess around, and have lots of tasty fun along the way. That's how you find your flavor. That's magic bullet®.

