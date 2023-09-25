ANGRY ORCHARD HARD CIDER LAUNCHES BIGGEST CIDER BOTTLE IN BRAND HISTORY FOR LIMITED-EDITION HALLOWEEN TREAT

At a whopping six liters, this King size bottle is an adult take on King size candy bars

WALDEN, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angry Orchard Hard Cider, the nation's leading hard cider maker1, is kicking off Halloween with a new treat this year, inspired by nostalgic memories of trick-or-treating. Paying homage to the houses that hand out King size candy bars on Halloween (arguably, the coolest houses), Angry Orchard is releasing a King size bottle clocking in at six whole liters of deliciously refreshing hard cider.

Angry Orchard is releasing a King size bottle clocking in at six whole liters of deliciously refreshing hard cider. (PRNewswire)

Dressed up for Halloween and ready to party, the new, limited-edition Angry Orchard Crisp Apple King Size bottle is best shared with friends and paired with candy. A scary-fun take on the Crisp Apple taste Angry Orchard fans know and love, Angry Orchard Crisp Apple King Size is packed with traditional cider apples grown right on Angry Orchard's 100-year-old apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley. A perfect balance of sweetness and bright acidity at 7% ABV, Crisp Apple King Size is the ultimate treat this Halloween.

"Halloween and cider go hand-in-hand, but this year, we recommend using two hands to handle this bottle," said Angry Orchard Cider Maker, Joe Gaynor. "Our own version of handing out King size candy bars on Halloween, Crisp Apple King Size takes our OG Crisp Apple and adds some festive Halloween spirit to create our biggest bottle yet."

More than 16 times the size of the standard Crisp Apple bottle, Crisp Apple King Size is no tricks and all treat! Available to ship directly to drinkers' doors beginning October 2, snag this limited-edition bottle while supplies last through Angry Orchard VinoShipper for $200 per bottle with free nationwide shipping (some state exclusions apply!). Crisp Apple King Size will be available on three drop days, including:

Mon., October 2

Mon., October 9

Mon., October 16

Or, visit the Angry Orchard in New York's Hudson Valley for a chance to purchase a Crisp Apple King Size bottle right at the source.

For more information on where to find Angry Orchard, please visit AngryOrchard.com and follow along @AngryOrchard on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Angry Orchard Cider Company:

The leading cider across the country, Angry Orchard's cider makers experiment with apple varieties near and far to continuously develop new cider styles and flavors. Crafted with real apples and the highest quality ingredients, Angry Orchard is balanced, refreshing, and full of flavor, with a wide variety of styles fit for all. At the home of Angry Orchard on a 60-acre apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley, the team of cider makers creates small-batch experimentation with fruit grown right on-site while offering an experience for guests to sip cider amongst the trees. To learn more about Angry Orchard, visit AngryOrchard.com

1Source: Circana MULO + Conv; L52WE 09/04/2023

More than 16 times the size of the standard Crisp Apple bottle, Crisp Apple King Size is no tricks and all treat! (PRNewswire)

Angry Orchard is releasing a King size bottle clocking in at six whole liters of deliciously refreshing hard cider. (PRNewswire)

Angry Orchard Hard Cider (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Angry Orchard Cider Company