Hisense Showcases Hero Mini-LED ULED Television, The U8, at 'Portals to Beyond' Event in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, has celebrated the rollout of its hero Mini-LED ULED television, the U8, with a series of engaging experiences for children in South Africa.

Called 'Portals to Beyond', the event uses U8 televisions to act as a looking glass, capturing and showing the moments of beautiful life. The experiential events will bring to the children extraordinary experiences based around environmental preservation, nature adventure and art gallery, simultaneously broadening their horizons and showcasing the U8's immersive picture.

The TV promises to take people 'beyond extraordinary', capturing and showing sport, art, and nature with outstanding audio-visual experience. Its Mini-LED PRO technology offers users an image with up to 1500nits, which is significantly brighter and more detailed than before. The TV will be able to capture and show more than a billion different shades of color thanks to the Quantum Dot Colour function, which generates light at incredibly accurate wavelengths.

Beyond the scenario-first thinking that drives Hisense's innovation, the company aims to go even further and keep the environment front-of-mind alongside its technological advancements. To mark the launch of the TV, Hisense has donated 10,000 trees to OneTreePlanted, who will plant them where they are needed most. This commitment to the natural world is also evident in the company's 'Portals to Beyond' exhibition and throughout Hisense's business operations.

Hisense insists on following the principles of energy conservation and environmental protection to provide eco-friendly products. The company is also focused upon improving the footprint of its factories, and is doing so through increasing solar power generation within the plants it operates. The company is forecasting the total installed capacity to reach 60MW by the end of 2023, and the annual power generation capacity to reach 53 million kWh. The proportion of solar power generation within Hisense's total electricity consumption is now at more than 10 percent.

Get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey with Hisense? Join us at the Mall of Africa from September 22 to 25 for 'Portals to Beyond'.

