King Arthur Baking Company and TVS Forge a Partnership to Deliver Quality Baking Products and Empower Local Communities

BREVARD, N.C., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Arthur Baking Company, based in Norwich, VT, and renowned for its commitment to producing high-quality baking products, and TVS, a distinguished 3rd party logistics partner based in Brevard, North Carolina, are proud to announce their groundbreaking partnership to enhance the availability of King Arthur's premium baking mixes and flours, while empowering the local community through inclusive employment opportunities. As a result of the partnership TVS now blends, fills, and packs a large variety of baking mixes and flour blends for King Arthur, like their Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour and 00 Pizza Flour.

The partnership of King Arthur Baking Company and TVS is creating a ripple of positive change within the community.

When King Arthur Baking was searching for a co-manufacturer to meet rapidly increasing wholesale demand for their gluten-free products, TVS stood out among the competition due to their ability to maintain King Arthur's unwavering quality standards, and their alignment with the company's values as an employee-owned, founding B Corp. TVS shares King Arthur's commitment to conducting business in a manner that not only benefits their organization but also positively impacts their employees and the community.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new journey alongside TVS," says King Arthur Baking Company CEO Karen Colberg. "From the pride they take in their work, to all that they do for their employees and community, we couldn't be more grateful to have them as our partner."

For more than 50 years, TVS has been dedicated to enhancing the dignity and quality of life for people with disabilities and other barriers to employment. Beginning in 1967 as a day program for adults with developmental disabilities, TVS has grown to become one of the largest employers in Brevard and Transylvania County.

"As a 100% employee-owned company, King Arthur Baking has demonstrated a powerful commitment to their employees," said TVS CEO Jamie Brandenburg. "And, thanks to King Arthur, there are now dozens more individuals with significant disabilities and other barriers to employment working at TVS and receiving a living wage! I can't say enough about what this relationship means to us and the impact that King Arthur Baking is making to everyone in our communities."

The partnership of King Arthur Baking Company and TVS is already creating a ripple of positive change within the community, starting with King Arthur's Bake for Good outreach program visiting the area in October to bring baking to the extended community of TVS employees. In addition to social impact programs, King Arthur strives to make planet-forward, people-positive business decisions in all that they do, including their commitment to source 100% regeneratively grown wheat by 2030. The partnership between King Arthur Baking and TVS aligns two purpose focused organizations to scale impact and meet increased customer demand.

