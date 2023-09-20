Report of State Grid Corporation of China on Contribution to the Implementation of Global Development Initiative Successfully Released

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, State Grid Corporation of China (State Grid) successfully unveiled the Report of State Grid Corporation of China on Contribution to the Implementation of Global Development Initiative (hereinafter referred to as the "Report") at the Headquarters of the United Nations (UN) in New York. This landmark event marks State Grid's release of the first Global Development Initiative (GDI) report by Chinese enterprises on the UN platform, following its publication of the first green and low-carbon development report by Chinese central state-owned enterprises at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt in November 2022. The Report offers State Grid's solutions to addressing the pressing question of global sustainable development in our time and demonstrates the corporation's concept, wisdom and responsibility in this aspect. Furthermore, it also highlights the responsibility borne by State Grid as an active participant, steadfast executor, and strong promoter of the GDI. Tong Chong, a senior engineer from State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company, interpreted the Report at the event. He also engaged in profound discussions with all the participants and provided valuable insights and answers to the questions posed by media reporters from all over the world.

In September 2021, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Development Initiative (GDI) at the General Debate of the 76th United Nations General Assembly. This visionary proposal put forth China's solutions and wisdom to address global development challenges and jointly promote global development toward a new era of balance, coordination, and inclusiveness. Under the guidance of the new development philosophy, State Grid has proactively embraced the GDI and remained steadfast in aligning the goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with its pursuit of high-quality and sustainable economic and social progress. It has explored a string of successful models and experience in facilitating local development under different scenarios at home and abroad. The Report is a systematic summary and comprehensive depiction of the practical experience outlined above.

With a profound understanding of the GDI and its correlation with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), State Grid places a paramount emphasis on promoting common development. Based on this principle, it has developed strategic insights and guiding principles to facilitate development cooperation in this new era. Drawing upon its social function, positioning and development strategy, it effectively coordinates the nexus between the performance of its "three responsibilities" of politics, economy, and society and the promotion of the GDI. With the unrivaled power transmission capacity and the largest scale of new energy power grid connections in the world, State Grid has harnessed its network advantages and actively engaged in global development cooperation. This has established a robust foundation for power technology and energy supply services, facilitating optimal energy supply and driving the transformation towards a green and low-carbon future within its service areas. This also implies its ability, strategy, and responsibility in implementing the GDI. State Grid upholds the six principles put forth in the GDI, regarding them as fundamental guidelines for its operations. It has systematically initiated key initiatives and projects for advancing the GDI, and materialized its commitment from six aspects: staying committed to development as a priority, staying committed to a people-centered approach, staying committed to benefits for all, staying committed to innovation-driven development, staying committed to harmony between man and nature, and staying committed to results-oriented actions. Through these efforts, it has successfully attained anticipated outcomes.

On the path of development, no country or individual should be left behind. This is the vision put forward by President Xi Jinping in the GDI and the requirement in the UN's SDGs. As a pioneer in the global energy revolution, State Grid endeavors to foster a wider consensus on sustainable development in the power and energy sectors. By inspiring and engaging more partners, it actively encourages the pursuit of sustainable development, making new contributions to the achievement of the UN's SDGs on schedule and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The event garnered global attention and received accolades from international experts and scholars in the power and energy sectors. Additionally, numerous international media outlets have coverage on the event. All these underscore that the GDI fully reflects the common development needs of all countries worldwide. The explorations and endeavors help State Grid align with and even lead the global sustainable development.

