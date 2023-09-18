Quantix Environmental, Health and Safety Leader Named Recipient of "Women in Supply Chain" Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix , North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today its Regional Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Manager Tamara Schrader has been named a recipient of the "Women in Supply Chain" Award from industry publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This is the fourth year in a row Quantix has had a team member named to the list.

Tamara's desire and effectiveness to be proactive when it comes to EHS has made her a standout employee at Quantix.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network. Supply & Demand Chain Executive this year partnered with sister publication, Food Logistics, for the award, collectively receiving over 400 nominations. That is the highest number of nominations received not only for this award to date, but for all award programs run by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Also notably, 118 applications – including Quantix's – were submitted by male counterparts, a significant increase from the 75 submitted by male colleagues in 2022. As noted by Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Editor-in-Chief, Marina Mayer, this signals progress in the industry toward women and men being viewed equally.

"While there's still more work to be done, what we're doing is working," said Mayer. "From truck drivers to CEOs, what these winners are doing matters to the future of all supply chains."

Schrader was recognized for helping elevate the safety function at Quantix, including with customers and partners given her team is responsible for in-plant EHS operations on the customer side.

"Tamara's desire and effectiveness to be proactive when it comes to EHS has made her a standout employee at Quantix, and this has helped contribute to the company's larger success," said Mario Castanon, Quantix's EHS Director. "She works with a sense of urgency without impacting the quality of her results. In this industry, it is critical for the EHS department to provide excellent customer service to our internal/external customers, and Tamara does a superior job."

to view the full list of winners.

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 80 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

