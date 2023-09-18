Hironori Washizaki Elected IEEE Computer Society 2025 President

Results announced for all newly elected IEEE CS leadership positions

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) today announces that Hironori Washizaki, currently serving as 1st Vice President of the IEEE CS, has been voted IEEE CS 2024 president-elect (2025 president).

Hironori Washizaki is a Professor and the Associate Dean of the Research Promotion Division at Waseda University in Tokyo, and a Visiting Professor at the National Institute of Informatics. He also works in industry as Outside Directors of SYSTEM INFORMATION and eXmotion. He has been on the IEEE CS Board of Governors since 2021 and has led professional and educational activities, including the evolution of the Guide to the Software Engineering Body of Knowledge (SWEBOK) and organizing educational courses and certifications at the CS Professional and Educational Activities Board (PEAB).

He will serve as the 2025 IEEE CS president for a one-year term beginning 1 January 2025. The president oversees IEEE CS programs and operations and is a nonvoting member of most IEEE CS program boards and committees.

Washizaki garnered 2,296 votes, compared with 1,977 votes cast for Mike Hinchey, who served six years as President of the International Federation for Information Processing (IFIP) and is Emeritus Director of Lero—the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software, and Professor of Software Engineering at the University of Limerick, Ireland.

The 2023 election had a 12.79% turnout with 4,428 ballots cast. The turnout percentage was lower than the 2022 election which had a 14.01% turnout (4,945 ballots cast) and was lower than the 2021 election, which had a turnout of 14.01% (5,238 ballots cast).

2024 FIRST VICE PRESIDENT

Grace A. Lewis, a Principal Researcher at the Carnegie Mellon Software Engineering Institute (SEI) and principal investigator for the Automating Mismatch Detection and Testing in Machine Learning Systems project, was elected first vice president with 4,109 votes.

2024 SECOND VICE PRESIDENT

Nils Aschenbruck, a Full Professor of Computer Science at Osnabrueck University, Germany, with research interests that include computer networks, network security, and scenario modeling, was elected second vice president with 3,009 votes.

Shashikant Patil, a Full Professor in the fields of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Data Science (DS), garnered 1,164 votes.

BOARD OF GOVERNORS

The six elected members of the Board of Governors for the term beginning 1 January 2024 are:

Members-at-Large for a Three-Year Term 1 January 2024 – 31 December 2026

Megha Ben – Siemens (1,976 votes)

Terry Benzel – University of Southern California – Information Sciences Institute (1,749 votes)

Mrinal Karvir – Intel Corporation (1,749 votes)

Andreas Reinhardt – Technical University of Clausthal, Germany (1,593 votes)

Deborah Silver – Rutgers , The State University of New Jersey (2,216 votes)

Yoshiko Yasuda – Hitachi Ltd. (1,979 votes)

Results for other Board of Governors candidates:

Maiga Chang – Athabasca University, Canada (1,019 votes)

Ramalatha Marimuthu – iExplore Foundation for Sustainable Development (1,071 votes)

Irene Pazos Viana – Uruguay Section (1,223 votes)

George J. Proeller – Independent Security Consultant (1,152 votes)

Riri Fitri Sari – Universitas Indonesia (981 votes)

Andrew Seely – University of Maryland Global Campus (1,273 votes)

Celia Shahnaz – Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (1,208 votes)

Fei Su – Intel Corporation (946 votes)

Anthony I. (Tony) Wasserman – Software Methods and Tools (1,490 votes)

Candidates on the ballot are selected by the IEEE CS Nominations Committee or by petition. The Nominations Committee accepts nominations from members until March of the current year and presents its nominations to the Board of Governors for final slate approval.

Members also approved amendments to the Computer Society Constitution to reduce the number of elected vice presidents from two to one. (3653 in favor, 256 against, 519 abstained).

Results of the 2023 IEEE CS election will be published in the December issue of Computer .

