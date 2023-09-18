ESR Presents the Biggest and Fastest MagSafe Collection

ESR's collection of magnetic accessories unleashes the true power of MagSafe

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutting-edge tech accessories brand, ESR , today announced its lineup of magnetic accessories for iPhone 15. The collection includes chargers that level up MagSafe at home, work, and on the go. It's headlined by their innovative chargers with MagSafe + CryoBoost, the fastest MagSafe charging for iPhone 15. They combine full-speed Apple-certified 15W charging with phone-cooling tech that keeps charging speeds at their maximum by cooling phones during charging. This results in faster charging and protects iPhone batteries from heat degradation. All three of ESR's MagSafe + CryoBoost chargers are certified carbon neutral by ClimatePartner.

MagSafe at Home and Work

ESR's range of multi-device chargers combines the convenience of MagSafe charging with power for other everyday-use Apple devices. Both the 25W 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe + CryoBoost and 100W 6-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe + CryoBoost are fully Apple certified and fast charge iPhone 15 with 15W MagSafe and phone-cooling CryoBoost. Both wirelessly charge AirPods and support Apple-certified 5W fast charging for the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9. The 100W 6-in-1 combines this with the power of GaN, enabled by smart power distribution technology, to fast charge up to 6 devices at once. That means all-in-one-place power for the entire Apple ecosystem from one outlet, allowing users to free up desk space and say goodbye to a tangle of messy cables.

The 3-in-1 HaloLock Watch Wireless Charging Set is another compact, all-in-one-place charging solution and includes an Apple-certified removable charger for Apple Watch. The portable Watch charger can be plugged into other USB-C devices for convenient on-the-go Apple Watch charging.

MagSafe in the Car

Whether you need a boost during your daily commute, or when you're on a road trip with friends, ESR's 15W Car Charger with MagSafe + CryoBoost is verified by TÜV Rheinland testing to charge faster than any other magnetic car charger, including other Apple-certified 15W chargers. Mounted with a secure air-vent clamp that's supported by a stabilizing arm, its adjustable ball joint supports a wide range of angles in portrait or landscape to provide users a comfortable view for navigation. When paired with an ESR magnetic case, an iPhone locks on to the charger with 2,000 g of holding force to ensure secure attachment even over rough roads.

MagSafe on the Go

ESR also has a range of accessories that bring power-in-a-snap convenience to travel and adventure. Portable and foldable, the 3-in-1 Travel Wireless Charging Set (HaloLock) is the perfect travel companion. It gives users power in an instant with magnetic wireless charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, plus comes with a travel bag that makes taking it on the go ultra-convenient.

The Geo Wallet Stand (HaloLock), is the world's first wallet designed for MagSafe with full Apple-certified Find My functionality. It combines the convenience of MagSafe with the device-locating functionality of AirTag and securely holds up to 3 cards. The result is a wallet that reduces the size of user's everyday carry while ensuring they can keep track of their important stuff.

The Red Dot Design Award-winning Kickstand Wireless Power Bank (HaloLock) delivers portable power in a snap for convenient charging on the go. Its adjustable on-demand kickstand transforms the charger into a stand for hands-free FaceTime during charging.

Pricing and Availability

The 25W 3-in-1 Wireless Charger ($119.99), 3-in-1 Watch Wireless Charging Set ($69.99), 15W Car Charger ($105.99), 3-in-1 Travel Wireless Charging Set ($89.99), Geo Wallet Stand ($49.99), and Kickstand Wireless Power Bank ($63.99) are all available on Amazon.

The 100W 6-in-1 Charging Station is available on Indiegogo for as low as $154.

The full press kit can be found Here . For more information on ESR, collaborations, or additional assets reach out to media@esrgear.com.

About ESR

Founded in 2009, with a user base of now over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of tech accessories. From cases that do more than protect, to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use. For more information about ESR, visit www.esrgear.com .

