Waud Capital Partners Launches Pharma Services Platform with Experienced Industry Executive Mark Bouck

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waud Capital Partners (Waud Capital), a leading growth-oriented middle market private equity firm, today announced the establishment of a new platform company, PharmAlliance Holdings, LLC ("PharmAlliance"), in partnership with executive leader Mark Bouck. PharmAlliance is pursuing a growth strategy in the pharmaceutical & life sciences services market to solve a variety of discovery, development and commercialization needs across the drug life cycle through a diverse set of solutions.

Mr. Bouck will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the platform, bringing extensive operating experience in multiple sectors of pharmaceutical & life sciences, management consulting and staffing services. Mr. Bouck has a track record of growth, value creation and technology-enablement through both organic and inorganic initiatives, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of TrialCard, a leading provider of hub services, patient affordability, medication access and clinical trial services for pharmaceutical manufacturers.

In conjunction with its formation, PharmAlliance made an initial investment in BioBridges, a leading drug development consulting business serving emerging & mid-sized pharmaceutical sponsors and biotechnology companies. BioBridges' deep roster of consultants helps clients design and oversee drug development and clinical trials through a flexible engagement delivery model, providing access to scarce, specialized and highly experienced resources. In addition to this initial investment, Waud Capital plans to commit capital to support future growth, including service line extensions, investment in technology-enabled capabilities and complementary acquisitions. BioBridges is the first operating subsidiary of PharmAlliance. The company was previously a wholly-owned subsidiary of Soliant Health, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners.

Mr. Bouck commented, "We believe BioBridges is an exceptional entry point from which to create a sector-leading business in the large, growing and fragmented pharma services market. I could not be more pleased with the outcome and the support received from Waud Capital throughout this process. I am excited to continue building the company's core business while capitalizing on transformational growth opportunities."

Chris Graber, Partner at Waud Capital, commented, "Our partnership with BioBridges is exemplary of the Waud Capital strategy of matching experienced executive talent with exciting platforms for growth. We believe Mark brings a unique operating background and an impressive track record of success to lead the organization." Tim Cremieux, Principal at Waud Capital, added, "We are thrilled to back Mark in seeking to build an industry leading platform at PharmAlliance. We believe we are well positioned to leverage our industry knowledge and experience to develop and grow PharmAlliance into a differentiated provider serving pharmaceutical sponsors & life sciences organizations."

About PharmAlliance

PharmAlliance is a diversified pharmaceutical & life sciences services provider focused on discovery, development and commercialization solutions across the drug life cycle to emerging and established pharmaceutical, biotechnology, life sciences and medical device companies. The company's solutions span a multitude of service offerings, therapeutic areas and end markets.

About BioBridges

BioBridges provides clinical development services to emerging and established pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies. Since its inception in 2005, BioBridges has designed and built its proprietary and scalable Career Portfolio® Management model, which engages its professionals to meet the specialized needs of its clients' clinical programs. This model has stood the test of time in working with over 500 companies since its founding in Cambridge, MA. Today, BioBridges serves a national base of clients around the U.S. with its highly skilled professionals as they collaborate with clients to advance science and produce therapies for patients who need them. For more information, please visit www.biobridges.com.

About Olympus Partners

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus manages funds in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing. For more information, visit www.olympuspartners.com.

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.6 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Waud Capital seeks to partner with experienced management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare and software & technology. Since its founding in 1993, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 440 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, visit www.waudcapital.com.

