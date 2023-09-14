J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches Two Active ETFs: JGLO and JIVE

Funds seek to deliver JPM active management expertise and risk controls through the ETF structure

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of two actively-managed ETFs, JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) and JPMorgan International Value ETF (JIVE) on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. These funds invest in equity securities and will benchmark to the MSCI World Index and MSCI ACWI ex USA Value Index, respectively.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) seeks to deliver global equity market exposure by investing primarily in the securities of large cap market capitalization companies. The fund leverages an experienced equity management team comprising more than 50 years of combined experience and headed by industry veteran Helge Skibeli, CFA, based in London.

"Regardless of the market environment, investors demand an active strategy that seeks to capture attractive return opportunities without taking an undue risk," said Helge Skibeli, CFA, CIO for the Research Driven Process for International Equities and Global Portfolio Manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "JGLO provides an attractive solution designed to help investors realize their financial goals and round out their portfolios with conviction."

JPMorgan International Value ETF (JIVE) seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation for investors by identifying securities that present attractive valuations in both developed and emerging markets. The fund is managed by an experienced J.P. Morgan team, Thomas Buckingham, CFA, and Harold Yu, CFA, acting as co-lead portfolio managers .

"The addition of both JGLO and JIVE supports the commitment to our growing active ETF suite by offering clients new tools to help them succeed in the current environment," said Bryon Lake, Global Head of ETF Solutions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management ranks as a top ten ETF issuer in the U.S. with respect to AUM, and number one year to date in net active flows across active ETFs in the U.S.1

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $2.8 trillion (as of 6/30/2023), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.9 trillion in assets and $313 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2023. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

