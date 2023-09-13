GameOn Partners With LALIGA, World's Most-Followed Soccer League, to Launch Next-Gen Fantasy Games

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a next generation fantasy sports platform partnered with the world's best sports leagues to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces a deal with LALIGA North America, the world's most-followed soccer league on social media.

GameOn partners with LALIGA, the world’s most-followed soccer league. (PRNewswire)

GameOn's approach to fan engagement allows fans to interact with the world's best clubs & players like never before.

LALIGA operates two competitions, LALIGA EA SPORTS, Spain's top-flight competition, composed of 20 clubs including FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, and Sevilla FC, among others, and LALIGA HYPERMOTION, Spain's second division competition, which features 22 teams.

LALIGA has a global community of over 200 million fans across 17 platforms in 20 different languages, and boasts a young, diverse and multicultural fanbase. LALIGA's global audience exceeds 2.8 billion , and the league has 90 media partners in more than 180 territories. In the United States, ESPN is the exclusive broadcaster of LALIGA, with all games on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, reaching more than 25 million ESPN+ subscribers across the territory.

GameOn will launch next-gen fantasy games based on real world LALIGA players and matches. Fans will be immersed in a soccer experience like never before - collecting playable avatars, customizing and equipping gear, and playing in various game modes like Live Fantasy, PvP Battles, and Quests. In all modes, fans will win exclusive prizes like cash, VIP tickets, signed merchandise, and superstar meet-and-greets. LALIGA will promote the games across in-stadium events, watch parties, social media, website, mobile apps, and email. The product will be available in the United States and Canada.

"We can't wait to deliver next-gen fantasy games to millions of LALIGA fans, bringing them closer to the world's best clubs and players," said GameOn CEO Matt Bailey. "We're focused on major league opportunities that leverage our scalable PLAYN3XT platform and drive highly-profitable revenue growth. LALIGA is our execution in action."

"Connecting and engaging with LALIGA fans across different platforms and products is always our number one priority and we're excited to be able to do this with our partners at GameOn," said LALIGA North America CEO Boris Gartner. "Their innovative approach to fan engagement allows our audience opportunities to interact with LALIGA's world-favorite clubs and players like never before."

Once the next several partnerships are announced, GameOn management intends to share new and detailed guidance on revenue projections in late-Q3 or early-Q4. Management expects each partner to exponentially drive GameOn's investor reach, brand equity, and bottom line.

"The LALIGA announcement signals a new era for GameOn,' said Bailey. "We will continue to garner meaningful relationships with major leagues and are confident we'll announce several new partnerships in the coming months."

To hear more, join GameOn on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces today at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Matt Bailey, Director & Chief Executive Officer

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

matt@gameon.app

About GameOn

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's best sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games (with intuitive web2-friendly rails). We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, and sports veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, our platform is executed at scale with millions of users, gameplays, and revenue. GameOn has partnered with NBCUniversal, Bravo, LALIGA, PFL, Karate Combat, the WNBA, Times Internet, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and Gaming Society. Learn more about our PLAYN3XT platform .

About LALIGA North America

LALIGA North America is a joint venture between LALIGA and Relevent Sports that serves as the exclusive representation of LALIGA in the United States, Canada and Mexico for all commercial and development activities. The venture manages the media rights and commercial agreements on behalf of LALIGA and supports its growth in the region through consumer-related activities including content development, events and activations, marketing agreements, development of youth academies and coaches and exhibition tours.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, execution of business strategy, future performance and future growth, business prospects, synergies and opportunities of the Company and its related subsidiaries, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, including, but not limited to the Company being able to capitalize on the acquired assets, the ability of acquired assets to maintain its value as presently contemplated, the synergies of the acquired assets with the Company's operations, and such other assumptions presented in the Company's disclosure record. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world’s biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. GameOn turns fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.