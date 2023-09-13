Citius Pharmaceuticals Mourns the Loss of Board Member, Howard Safir

CRANFORD, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR) mourns the loss of longtime board member, Howard Safir, who passed away on Monday. Mr. Safir joined the Citius Board of Directors in 2014, providing invaluable counsel to the Citius management team for nearly a decade.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our friend and longtime board member, Howard Safir. Howard was an outstanding and admirable leader whose insights helped shape the growth of Citius for almost ten years. We are honored to have worked alongside Howard on the Citius board and grateful for his thoughtful guidance, wisdom, and friendship," said Leonard Mazur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Citius Pharmaceuticals. "On behalf of our entire organization and Board of Directors, we wish to extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to Howard's family and friends. May his legacy be an enduring commitment to positively impacting society."

Throughout his distinguished career, Howard Safir's dedication to public service was an inspiration to many. Prior to joining the Citius Board of Directors in 2014, Howard served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer multiple security consulting firms following his tenures as the 39th Police Commissioner of the City of New York, Associate Director for Operations of the US Marshals Service, and Assistant Director of the Drug Enforcement Administration. In addition to his role as the Lead Independent Director at Citius, he served on the boards of several life science and technology companies. He will be greatly missed by the Citius family.

