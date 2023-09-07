New Digital Innovations from McGraw Hill Aim to Meet Shifting Learning Habits of Medical Students and Clinicians

McGraw Hill's Access mobile app and First Aid Forward™ platform bolster the company's leadership in the medical education market

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its leadership in the medical education category, McGraw Hill today announced two new digital platforms to help medical professionals and students easily access trusted content that evolves and updates as medicine changes, as well as study tools that personalize the learning experience to help them succeed.

Two new digital platforms from McGraw Hill expand the company's leadership in the medical education category. Images show screen shots of the products on mobile devices and a desktop. (PRNewswire)

McGraw Hill's new free Access mobile app provides students and professionals at subscribing institutions with access to a comprehensive library of trusted, world-renowned content from AccessMedicine and more than 15 other Access medical products, and a personalized learning experience on the devices they use every day. Additionally, McGraw Hill's First Aid Forward is a new digital study resource that delivers McGraw Hill's trusted First Aid for the USMLE content on an interactive, immersive platform that can be accessed anytime, anywhere and supports student success in the classroom and with clinical experiences.

"Medical students and clinicians for decades have trusted McGraw Hill as a provider of authoritative content and up-to-date reference materials that help them treat patients and prepare for exams," said Scott Grillo, President of McGraw Hill's Global Professional group. "Learners have rapidly shifted their study habits in recent years, so we're meeting them where they are with these exciting new digital study solutions designed to offer easy, more personalized access to our wealth of trusted medical content."

The Access mobile app and First Aid Forward complement McGraw Hill's suite of digital subscription services and platforms for medical education that includes AccessMedicine, which has a 20-year legacy of serving medical students with trusted content from the best minds in medicine, and Boards & Beyond, a provider of on-demand medical education video libraries and comprehensive online resources acquired by McGraw Hill in 2022, whose new offerings will continue to expand this fall.

Access mobile app

The new Access app puts a comprehensive library of trusted, world-renowned content into students' hands, providing a personalized learning experience.

It includes:

Easy access to trusted content . Learners can easily access gold-standard content that their institutions have subscribed to and search across McGraw Hill's Access products, including AccessMedicine, AccessPharmacy, AccessEmergency Medicine and more, from a single place.

Personalization to help students learn and save time . Through a personal dashboard, learners can quickly find book chapters, videos, images, figures, infographics, podcasts, review questions and other content they need based on their preferences, and curate their own personal library.

Access to what learners need in whatever situation they're in. With the Access app, learners can save content for offline view later. Learners can also use one profile to access either the app or the web.

The Access app from McGraw Hill is available for download via the App Store and Google Play.

First Aid Forward

First Aid Forward is a new digital study resource for medical students, delivering McGraw Hill's trusted First Aid for the USMLE content through an interactive, immersive platform, and positioning students to succeed in their studies and clinical learning, while mastering board exams like USMLE and COMLEX. First Aid Forward can be accessed anytime and from anywhere.

Providing a unique digital experience with access to comprehensive content from McGraw Hill's best-selling First Aid book collection, First Aid Forward features:

A comprehensive collection of study and reference material that covers an array of foundational pre-clinical, clinical, and clinical-reasoning topics

Quick-hit practice questions that help students prepare for board exams like USMLE and COMLEX

Features that enable students to organize how they study , like advanced notetaking, highlighting, search and audio reading

Student-to-student guides written and contributed by students

For more information about First Aid Forward, visit: https://www.mheducation.com/professional/program/first-aid-forward

Watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oV64EfBmGps

