Groundbreaking 3D Monitor Developed for Medical, Engineering, Design and Gaming

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IQH3D introduces the first high-performance 4K 15.6" 3D lenticular screen with Artificial-Intelligence-driven optical eye-tracking capabilities and an embedded dedicated FPGA board for better 3D image quality and faster visual response. This Glasses-Free 3D Monitor will range in size from 15.6 inches to 32 inches and is specifically designed for medical, gaming and design applications.

The autostereoscopic display integrates an embedded eye-tracking camera with an Android board running sophisticated neural network algorithms. This accurately determines the 3D locations of the observer's eyes in front of the display for computing the proper 3D perspective of each eye.

A dedicated FPGA board is optimized to perform highly efficient pixel rearrangement for a more responsive Glasses-Free stereoscopic visualization, minimizing the processing power requirements of the driving computer GPU and CPU. Real-time communication of the eye tracking information from the display to the computer is established via both Ethernet and Wi-Fi networks.

A simple but extremely powerful software development kit (SDK) for OpenGL and OpenXR programming environments, as well as Unity and Unreal Engine game platforms, will be provided for AR/VR/MR software developers to facilitate system integration.

"We have successfully incorporated the new 3D display from IQH3D into our AI and augmented reality surgical navigation system. Thanks to their highly accurate AI-based optical eye-tracking capabilities, and their unique highly efficient real-time image processing power, we have obtained an outstanding performance of our 3D glasses-free Holo Portal navigation system. Highly recommend!" Cristian Luciano, PhD, Vice President, Research & Development and Digital Surgery-Surgalign Spine Technologies.

MEDICAL APPLICATIONS:

The new IQH3D Glasses-Free 3D monitor can be integrated with any 4K 3D camera system to be used with endoscopy and minimally invasive surgeries such as laparoscopy.

"This monitor is an evolutionary leap forward in imaging with higher performance and more realistic 3D image depth than existing systems." David Ross, COO IQH3D.

Some of the medical applications include surgical navigation systems, visualization of virtual surgical models, endoscopy/laparoscopy camera image display, oral surgical systems, ophthalmology surgical systems and medical education platforms.

GAMING & 3D MODELING:

The monitor is also great for gaming, Metaverse 3D modeling, design platforms, and film and special effects animation.

"The advanced eye tracking algorithm permits instant 3D focus by the user for better viewing and is an excellent development" Loyal Haylett, CEO IQH3D.

The monitor is agnostic to the application or camera system, requiring a simple 4K side by side (SBS) 3D input. Some of the 3D modeling and gaming applications include Unity/Unreal, CAD, CADD, stereoscopic art and NFT's, live image display from any 3D camera systems.

IQH3D Customized Applications: IQH3D are expert integrators of Glasses-Free 3D Technology.

IQH3D provides custom integration of Glasses-Free 3D Optics into existing products. IQH3D has upgraded display systems for a broad range of customers from Medical, Educational, Engineering, Conferencing, Signage, Entertainment, and Consumer Devices. Their team includes software and hardware integrators to simplify the transition from 2D or headgear-required 3D to Glasses-Free 3D.

About IQH3D

IQ-Haylett LLC, dba IQH3D is a Florida based technology company founded in 2015 and focused on Glasses-Free 3D Stereoscopic Technology. Our mission is to bring revolutionary Glasses-Free 3D viewing technology to consumer products, the metaverse and the business community, with the highest quality optical solutions achievable through research and development with our world leading 3D optical scientific teams and partners.

IQH3D Other Products

SKYY 10.8" Android tablet

SEAA Android smartphone,

WIZARD personal holographic picture frame

Multi-view 3D Displays (28-200 inches)

Single-view 3D Monitors with eye-tracking technology

3D Videowalls 11"-100"

IQH3D C1 CMS Platform for 3D content management for commercial 3D advertising networks 3DWizz Automated 2D to 3D content conversion and original 3D content creation

IQ-Haylett and IQH3D are registered trademarks of IQ-Haylett LLC in the United States and other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

