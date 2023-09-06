Sedgwick named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2023 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

Sedgwick Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sedgwick) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

The award recognizes top workplaces in the United States and is based on a large-scale employer study that includes over 224,000 company reviews.

"At Sedgwick, we support a vision of work-life balance for parents and families through flexible work options, inclusive people practices and more," said Michelle Hay Sedgwick's global chief people officer. "We show our valued colleagues how caring counts through our commitment to taking care of them and their families with comprehensive benefits, such as family-friendly leave policies, coverage for fertility services, adoption support, caregiver resources and programs that meet their mental, physical, financial and professional needs."

All participating employers were evaluated across eight different categories: company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness and proactive management of the diverse workforce. For this particular award, the work-life balance, working environment and corporate culture categories were weighted higher.

"A workplace that supports parents and families is beneficial to everyone. Employees at companies with flexible working hours, parental leave, childcare support and eldercare assistance are less likely to feel overwhelmed with family responsibilities. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2023, highlighting companies that are lauded by their employees as great places to work," Nancy Cooper – Global Editor in Chief – Newsweek.

This is the sixth time in 2023 that Sedgwick has appeared on Newsweek's ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces. The company has also been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023, America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023, America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2023, America's Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters 2023 and America's Greatest Workplaces 2023.

