PJM ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS

Drauschak, Haque and Seiler Promoted to SVPs; Keech Appointed Officer

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM announced today that the Board of Managers has appointed three executives to senior vice president and another as an officer of the company.

Lisa M. Drauschak has been appointed Sr. Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. She previously was Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer and remains an officer of the company.

Asim Z. Haque has been appointed Sr. Vice President – State & Member Services. He previously was Vice President – State & Member Services, and remains an officer of the company.

Adam Keech, Vice President – Market Design & Economics, has been elected an officer of the company.

Kenneth S. Seiler has been appointed Sr. Vice President – Planning. He previously was Vice President – Planning, and remains an officer of the company.

"Each of these appointments helps ensure that we continue to be an electric industry leader in areas that are critical for our members, stakeholders and the 65 million people in the region served by PJM," said Manu Asthana, President and CEO.

All appointments are effective Sept. 6, 2023.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes 88,115 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

