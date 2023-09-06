Fuel Up with New Limited-Time Cans to Redeem Bonus In-Game Rewards

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of Monster Energy's sponsorship of Call of Duty League, Activision and Monster Energy are collaborating with the launch of three new limited-edition Monster Energy Call of Duty cans, available in-stores nationwide. Consumers will be able to get their hands on special cans of Monster Energy Original, Monster Zero Ultra, and Monster Energy Zero Sugar with art showcasing the iconic "Ghost" character that has been a fan-favorite of the Call of Duty franchise for over a decade.

Monster Energy x Call of Duty® Team Up - Fuel Up with New Limited-Time Cans to Redeem Bonus In-Game Rewards (PRNewswire)

Purchasing any Monster Energy product will grant access to bonus in-game rewards for Modern Warfare III that will set players apart from the competition. Every can purchased earns a 15-minute Double XP code plus in-game rewards of the following:

1st can: 15 minutes 2xp + Weapon Blueprint

2nd can: 15 minutes 2xp + Operator Skin

3rd can: 15 minutes 2xp + Weapon Vinyl

4th can: 15 minutes 2xp + Operator Skin

5th can: 15 minutes 2xp + Future Season Content

6th can: 15 minutes 2xp + Future Season Content

7th can + beyond: 15 minutes 2xp

To participate in the promotion, consumers can head to callofduty.monsterenergy.com to create an account, or scan the QR code on select co-branded Monster cans. Beginning September 1st through December 31st, 2023, simply upload your receipt with a Monster purchase to unlock your content.

"We are pumped to join forces with Call of Duty for this groundbreaking collaboration," said Monster Energy Chief Marketing Officer Dan McHugh. "At Monster Energy, we have always been driven by the pursuit of high-octane experiences and empowering our fans to follow their passions. Together, we will fuel our consumers with the energy they need to dominate the virtual battlefield."

"We're thrilled to embark on this journey with Monster Energy," added Jack Harari, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Activision Blizzard. "Both brands share a deep commitment to delivering unparalleled excitement and unforgettable experiences to our fans. Together, we're crafting a program that will energize players and take their passion for Call of Duty to new heights."

The limited-edition Monster Energy Call of Duty cans will be available in 16 and 24 oz. in Original Green, Zero Ultra, and Zero Sugar. Special Monster Energy COD multipacks will also be available in 4, 15, and 24 packs of Original Green, Zero Ultra, and Zero Sugar, and in 12 packs of Original Green and Zero-Ultra.

© 2023 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, MODERN WARFARE, and CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

About Monster Energy:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

