Casio to Launch Virtual G-SHOCK Community

TOKYO, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the kickoff of an interactive user community with the launch of the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK project. The community is designed to serve as a touchpoint between the G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches and users. An initial issue of 15,000 limited-edition G-SHOCK CREATOR PASS NFTs (non-fungible tokens), which allow the holder to participate in events held in the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK community, will be globally distributed for free via the Polygon blockchain*1 beginning on September 23, 2023.

*1. A blockchain for the distribution of NFTs

G-SHOCK debuted in 1983 with a shock-resistant structure. Casio has since established an unrivaled position for G-SHOCK as a globally loved brand, expanding the user base through collaborations with figures in fashion, sports, art, music, and other cultural arenas.

To broaden the user base even further, Casio is using such fast-growing digital technologies as NFTs and the metaverse for its virtual community, opening the door to co-creative projects and other all-new experiences.

The first step for the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK community is its launch on Discord,*2 followed by an initial distribution of 15,000 free limited-edition G-SHOCK CREATOR PASS NFTs starting on September 23. Pass holders will be able to participate in co-creative projects and other events held in the community.

*2. A US-based voice, video, and text communication service

Co-creative projects include the G-SHOCK CREATOR PASS Color Design Contest that will determine the pass design (colors, materials, and patterns). Submitted designs will be voted on by community members, and the winning entry will become the design for the actual pass. A variety of upcoming projects are also in development.

This project is just the beginning of the new virtual experiences that Casio will deliver for G-SHOCK users.

Virtual G-SHOCK Site

https://casio.link/487nP0e

