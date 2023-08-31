Chef Carla Hall and the National Honey Board Are Buzzing For Honey Saves Hives Program, Nurturing Honey Bee Welfare

During National Honey Month and beyond, the Honey Saves Hives program will foster awareness of the link between honey, honey bees and our global food supply

ERIE, Colo., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Honey Board is thrilled to announce a new buzz-worthy partnership with renowned chef and television personality Carla Hall for September National Honey Month and the Honey Saves Hives educational program. This sweet campaign continues to raise awareness about the significance of honey bees and their vital role in our ecosystem and global food supply.

"Top Chef" Carla Hall's cooking style incorporates whole ingredients that excite your taste buds, and honey is an ingredient she can always count on to elevate any dish. Exclusively made by honey bees, honey is the all-natural sweetener crafted in nature. Additionally, honey bees play a crucial role in our food system, pollinating over 90 crops including fruits, nuts, vegetables, herbs and spices, making them responsible for a substantial one-third of the foods we consume.

"For years, honey has been a staple ingredient in my kitchen because it is wholesome, pure and delicious. As a chef, I commit to using real honey wherever I can, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this initiative that combines the power of education and action," says Carla Hall. "I encourage everyone to support nature's finest work, the honey bees and the beekeepers that work hard to take care of them."

Through various interactive and educational moments like a pollinator-friendly dinner, hosted in collaboration with Justin's®; a honey-centric evening for NYC media led by Chef Carla Hall with cooking demonstrations, honey flights and pollinator activities; and a partnership with registered dietitian nutritionist and lifestyle creator Samar Kullab, the National Honey Board has grown its mission to celebrate National Honey Month, supporting awareness for honey bee welfare every day.

To celebrate its Honey Saves Hives initiative, the National Honey Board has joined forces with a variety of food and beverage brands. This year's partners include Barr Hill by Caledonia Spirits, Frönen, Justin's, Kate's Real Food, Mary's Gone Crackers, and Sprecher Brewery, who are proud to share how consumers can help support the honey bees on their channels. Together, they all share a deep commitment to educate consumers about the vital importance of safeguarding honey bees and how they make a positive impact to our broader ecosystem. Consumers are encouraged to participate by purchasing honey and made-with-honey products from these partners at retail stores nationwide.

"At the National Honey Board, we've continued to advance our commitment to educate consumers and chefs alike on the influential role honey bees play in our global food production," states Margaret Lombard, Chief Executive Officer, National Honey Board. "In collaboration with partners, we have funded nearly $4.5 million dollars for honey bee research dedicated to protecting honey bees."

Helping honey bees is a collective responsibility, and anyone can support through a variety of simple steps:

Buy honey: Purchasing honey helps promote the wellbeing of bees by supporting the beekeepers that take care of their hives. It's important to purchase the one product that keeps our ecosystem going!



Buy made-with-honey products: When chefs and food manufacturers use honey, they support the honey industry's efforts to keep healthier bees.



Plant native wildflowers: A lack of food is one of the greatest challenges facing bees. If you have a yard, dedicate a portion of it to growing native wildflowers that help feed honey bees.



Pull weeds by hand: Gardening without chemicals helps protect pollinators. Better yet, let the dandelions grow – bees love them!



Make a bee bath: Give these busy bees a place to drink. All you need is a shallow basin of fresh water with marbles or rocks in it for the bees to land on outside your home.



Donate to protect bees: Give to an organization, such as Give to an organization, such as Project Apis m. , dedicated to helping protect and promote honey bees and other pollinators.

For more information on the Honey Saves Hives program and how to help honey bees all year long, visit http://honeysaveshives.com/.

About National Honey Board

The National Honey Board (NHB) is an industry-funded agriculture promotion group that works to educate consumers about the benefits and uses for honey and honey products through research, marketing and promotional programs. The Board's work, funded by an assessment on domestic and imported honey, is designed to increase the awareness and usage of honey by consumers, the foodservice industry and food manufacturers. The ten-member-Board, appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, represents producers (beekeepers), packers, importers, and a marketing cooperative. For more information, visit www.honey.com.

About Carla Hall

Carla Hall first won over audiences when she competed on Bravo's "Top Chef" and "Top Chef: All Stars" and shared her philosophy to always cook with love. Born in Nashville, TN, Carla grew up surrounded by soul food. After appearances on "Top Chef," Carla spent seven years co-hosting ABC's Emmy award winning, popular lifestyle series "The Chew," and is currently featured on the Food Network in shows such as "Thanksgiving, Holiday and Halloween Baking Championships," and "Worst Cooks in America." Her latest cookbook, Carla Hall's Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration, was published in 2018, landing on annual "Best Cookbook" lists across the country and receiving an NAACP Image Awards nomination.

About Samar Kullab, MS, RDN, LDN

Samar Kullab (MS, RDN, LDN) is a Registered Dietitian with several years of personal and professional experience working in hospitals around Chicago and northern suburbs in administration and nutrition. Her nutrition philosophy is one that involves intuitive eating: helping her patients become mindful eaters. She believes in a collaborative approach with other health care professionals to provide optimal nutrition therapy for her patients. Samar is a trusted expert appearing regularly in national media outlets and a content creator where she frequently shares meal ideas and tips for good health.

