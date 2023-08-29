Wingstop's New Cajun Meal Deal Offers Everything Fans Crave, Smothered in Extra Flavor

The indulgent, abundant meal comes drizzled in Wingstop's signature ranch, melty cheese and bold Cajun seasoning

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) launched the Cajun Meal Deal today – a new menu innovation that packs everything fans crave into one easy-to-indulge box, smothered in extra flavor. Only available at Wingstop, the meal comes in fans' choice of a cooked-to-order chicken sandwich, classic wings, boneless wings or crispy tenders with craveable loaded fries, drizzled with Wingstop's signature ranch, melty cheese and bold Cajun seasoning.

Available in U.S. restaurants for a limited time, this meal – complete with a cold beverage – is packed with flavor at a compelling value, starting at just $8.99.*

"Wingstop's Cajun Meal Deal combines everything you crave," said Wingstop's Chief Growth Officer, Anne Fischer. "Our latest menu innovation delivers that cooked-to-order, indulgent Wingstop occasion that fans hunger for, all at a great value."

The Cajun Meal Deal can be ordered on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app.

*Available for a limited time only at participating locations. While supplies last. Meal pricing varies by protein. See Wingstop.com for full details. ©2023 WF LLC

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 2,000 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2022, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion, marking the 19th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop's system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 2,046 as of July 1, 2023.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all guests.

Rounding out a strong year in 2022, the Company made Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" list, was ranked #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," won Fast Casual's Excellence in Food Safety award, and was named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Media Contact

Maddie Lupori

Media@wingstop.com

