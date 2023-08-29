Six Flags to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Amusement Park Industry and Launch a Cutting Edge Virtual Assistant Powered by Google Cloud's Generative AI

ARLINGTON, Texas and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, today announced that it is working with Google Cloud to enhance visitor experiences and optimize business operations. This collaboration will involve using Google Cloud's Vertex AI Conversation and other services to accelerate digital transformation at Six Flags, including the introduction of a cutting-edge virtual assistant powered by generative AI (gen AI).

Google Cloud Logo (PRNewsfoto/Google Cloud) (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to be joining forces with Google Cloud," said Selim Bassoul, CEO of Six Flags. "This partnership will propel us into the future. Leveraging Google Cloud's gen AI technology will help us transform our operations and, most importantly, enhance our guests' experiences, making them truly amazing. This is a pivotal moment for Six Flags and the wider amusement park sector."

Six Flags will also apply Google Cloud's industry-leading capabilities in AI, analytics, and infrastructure to offer improved operations, personalization, and customer experiences across Six Flags' diverse portfolio of parks. By integrating Google Cloud's advanced gen AI tools into its digital platform, Six Flags will create immersive, customized experiences for park guests.

Omar Jacques Omran, Six Flags' Chief Digital Officer, emphasized the transformative potential of the collaboration. "This partnership signifies a monumental leap in our strategic direction, ushering in a new era of technological empowerment for Six Flags. With Google Cloud's technology, we are committed to not only enhancing park operations, but also creating unparalleled, personalized guest experiences. We will bring an increased level of agility and responsiveness to our operations, redefining the way we serve our guests and setting new benchmarks in the amusement park industry."

Six Flags' virtual assistant, powered by Google Cloud's Vertex AI Conversation, will offer a new level of convenience and personalization for park guests and will be available later this year on the revamped Six Flags mobile app and park websites. On the app, the virtual assistant will guide visitors in planning their day at the park with personalized recommendations. On the website, it will efficiently answer customer queries, significantly reducing the need for interaction with live agents.

Further, Google Cloud's state-of-the-art solutions will streamline Six Flags' operations, boosting efficiency and productivity.

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, highlighted the transformative potential of the collaboration. "Generative AI can help Six Flags' accelerate their ambitions to transform both the customer and employee experience. By ingesting and synthesizing information across Six Flags' extensive park portfolio, generative AI will enable the theme park operator to redefine guest experiences, providing more personalized information about rides, entertainment, dining and more."

Six Flags will also be attending the Google Cloud Next conference, happening August 29-31, 2023. During this event, the company will further discuss and demonstrate the digital innovations realized through the collaboration with Google Cloud.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 63 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

