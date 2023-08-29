GALE and Moonrock Labs Join Forces to Redefine Branded Gaming Experiences

Moonrock's interactive activations will open new avenues for Stagwell's (STGW) GALE and its impressive roster of clients.

NEW YORK , Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Business Agency GALE has announced a strategic partnership with renowned gaming design specialist Moonrock Labs . The collaboration combines Moonrock Lab's industry-leading game development and design capabilities with GALE's award-winning integrated marketing approach, revolutionizing gaming solutions for the agency's client base.

GALE and Moonrock Labs (PRNewswire)

The alliance follows other collaborations with GALE clients, including Truth Initiative, Wells Enterprises and MilkPEP.

Moonrock Lab's specialty capabilities include crafting curated activations within video game titans Fortnite, Roblox, Minecraft, and ARK: Survival Evolved. These playable worlds have amplified the reach of partners, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Burger King, and Macy's. By leveraging Moonrock Lab's expertise in these realms, GALE further solidifies its commitment to the gaming space while offering unparalleled access in three key areas:

Emerging products and technology . GALE will transform emerging products into interactive, accessible experiences for clients, bringing opportunities for innovation upstream through Moonrock's experienced product team.

Research and development . The partnership will deliver thought leadership and bespoke research to accelerate industry understanding of gaming's impact and effectiveness.

Access to gamers. GALE will leverage Moonrock's extensive network of millions of real gamers, many from the key Gen Z demographic, to promote activations to a broader audience.

The alliance follows a number of collaborations with GALE clients, including Truth Initiative, Wells Enterprises and MilkPEP. Most recently, GALE engaged Moonrock to build three original Fortnite maps for MilkPEP launched at VidCon, integrated Bomb Pop® into Restaurant Tycoon II on Roblox, and in coming weeks will host several Minecraft events with creators and community members, including free custom items for Truth Initiative.

"Marketers are still grappling with how to authentically integrate into gaming ecosystems and communities. To do so, they must transition from a strategy of mere impressions to one of complete immersion. GALE's partnership with Moonrock Labs allows us to accelerate marketers on that transformative journey," GALE Chief Innovation Officer Ben James said.

"Our previous projects with GALE have proven it's possible to build long-form, immersive, interactive commercials consumers will line up to experience," said John Benyamine, co-founder of Moonrock Labs. "Even more exciting is the fun, communal feeling generated before, during and after each event. These are effectively short-term, branded theme parks in the cloud that can be accessed from any device anywhere in the world – and admission is free."

Earlier this year, GALE unveiled Advance Party, an innovation practice aimed at integrating emerging and innovative formats into its storytelling machine, driving exponential growth for clients. The partnership with Moonrock Labs marks the first of several exciting announcements to come.

Also in 2023, Moonrock Labs launched Black-focused gaming site LoopBreak with support from Google Play, as well as content creation for clients including Samsung, Star Trek, and Skydance Interactive.

For more information contact lindsay.bennett@galepartners.com

About GALE

GALE is a Business Agency. We bring business insights to brand storytelling and activate across every channel. With expertise in business strategy, CRM, loyalty, brand storytelling, integrated, performance, creative, and content marketing, experience design and media, GALE creates marketing systems and communications that grow businesses. Founded in 2014, the agency currently has offices in New York, Singapore, Toronto, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, London, Austin and Bengaluru. In 2021, GALE was named Data & Analytics Agency of the year on the Ad Age A-List. For information on GALE, its customer data platform Alchemy™ and its consumer research capability ASK GALE, visit: https://gale.agency/.

About Moonrock

Moonrock combines decades of video game industry knowledge with cutting-edge engagement methods and technologies designed to reach the critically-important gamer demographic. Specializing in content creation on a variety of networks, Moonrock opened its Labs division in 2023 with a team of 150 developers, designers, and product managers creating interactive experiences in Roblox, Fortnite, Minecraft, and other leading gaming platforms. Clients include Samsung, PUBG, Red Bull, Immutable, HyperX, Paramount, Comic-Con International, and more. Visit https://Moonrock.agency for more

GALE (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.