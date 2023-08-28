Center for Energy Workforce Development Launches Energy Industry Fundamentals 2.0

Reimagined curriculum now available for the 2023-2024 school year

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) announced the launch of its new Energy Industry Fundamentals 2.0 program (EIF 2.0), a 120-hour curriculum that educates high school and technical school students about energy and careers within the industry. Alongside industry educators and representatives from energy businesses, CEWD worked to modernize the long-established EIF curriculum to ensure the preparedness of a skilled, diverse energy workforce. The program aims to provide expanded energy education to 500,000 students over the next 10 years.

Center for Energy Workforce Development (PRNewswire)

"The energy industry is rapidly growing and evolving to support the clean energy future. In the coming years, the sector needs new talent to lead the charge and fuel the industry," said Kristie Kelley, Director of Workforce Development at CEWD. "That's what drove our decision to bring a refreshed EIF curriculum to students nationwide –– we're looking to set both students and educators up for success in an industry at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure that shape how we live our lives."

The free, virtual course offers units that explore the power of energy. Its labs and interactive exercises connect students with foundational learnings about energy and career opportunities. Students who successfully complete the program can earn industry-recognized credentials with the option of earning additional stackable credentials through the program's supplemental modules. These credentials provide students with a competitive advantage when applying for internships or jobs.

"We're proud to support this program that will uplift the future of the energy industry," said Robert Matthews, VP, Talent and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Exelon, a CEWD member company and contributor to the program. "The EIF 2.0 curriculum will undoubtedly spark interest in students who will excel within our innovative and essential workforce. Now more than ever, it's important we help create opportunities that expand the talent pipeline for years to come."

The EIF course connects with almost all learning management systems. Educators, community-based organizations, and others interested in bringing energy education into their classrooms have complimentary access to the EIF curriculum and its associated resources, including curriculum training support.

EIF 2.0 was created in partnership with CEWD's energy and community educators: Center Point Energy, Constellation, Duke Energy, Exelon, National Urban League, and PSEG.

To download or learn more about the program, visit https://getintoenergy.org/eif-2-0/ . To inquire about education or distribution opportunities, reach out to Kristie Kelley at kristie@cewd.org .

About The Center for Energy Workforce Development

The Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) is a non-profit consortium of electric, natural gas, nuclear, and renewable energy companies, and their associations, committed to the development of a skilled, diverse energy workforce. Learn more at www.cewd.org and www.GetIntoEnergy.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD)