Yeahka Approved an Amount of US$100 Million Share Repurchase Plan

Demonstrating Long-term Confidence of Yeahka's Business Prospects

HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Yeahka Limited ("Yeahka" or the "Company," Stock Code: 9923.HK) is pleased to approve an additional amount of US$100 million for on-market share repurchase and RSU share purchase (the "Share Repurchase Plan"), illustrating strong confidence of the company's business long-term prospects.

As disclosed in the Company's results announcement dated August 24, 2023, the Company has achieved solid growth as its businesses benefited from the recovery in domestic consumption. In particular:

Total gross payment volume (GPV) of one-stop payment services reached RMB1,419.2 billion , increased 33.5% year-on-year;

Total gross merchandise value (GMV) of in-store e-commerce services exceeded RMB2.4 billion , increased 78.9% year-on-year;

Total revenue reached RMB2,062.2 million , increased 25.6% year-on-year. Revenue from one-stop payment services increased by 44.3% to RMB1,835.3 million;

Adjusted EBITDA reached RMB290.9 million , increased 317.4% year-on-year.

With a solid growth of all business lines, the Company maintains a strong cash flow and finance the Share Repurchase Plan, demonstrating the confidence in the company's long-term value and commitment to creating value for shareholders.

