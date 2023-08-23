CLEAR Launches Free RESERVE powered by CLEAR Lane at Halifax Stanfield International Airport

Halifax Airport is 6th location in Canada to offer travelers the ability to schedule their place in the airport security line for a better travel experience

Travelers can now use the free virtual queuing program at 19 airports across North America and Europe

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced the launch of its free virtual queuing service, RESERVE powered by CLEAR , at Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ), marking the 6th Canadian airport to offer RESERVE. The program at YHZ, called YHZ Express powered by CLEAR, will help passengers traveling from the domestic/international terminal save time at airport security by empowering them to schedule a dedicated time slot in the airport security line for their party. YHZ joins 18 other airport locations across the U.S., Canada, and Europe that offer the appointment-based system.

"This expansion of RESERVE is a reflection of the demand we have seen across Canada for a more predictable and seamless travel experience," said Kasra Moshkani, CLEAR's EVP of Operations. "Now, Halifax travelers can use this free tool to reserve a dedicated spot in the security line to save time waiting in line."

"Summer is one of the busiest times of year for air travel in Canada, including at Halifax Stanfield, and all airport partners are working hard to make the travel journey as smooth as possible," said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. "We're thrilled to offer this new service for our travellers who want to plan and maximize their time at the airport prior to their flight."

"YHZ Express and the RESERVE program is unique in the sense that it brings real benefits to the airport security experience for everyone," said Kasper Hounsgaard, Co-CEO and founder of Copenhagen Optimization. "It is an innovation that blends technology and operational experience, making it an integrated part of the airport operation."

How it Works

Passengers can book appointments for YHZ Express as early as two days before a flight here . YHZ passengers may begin making reservations today before the YHZ Express lane opens to travelers on Friday, August 25th. For more information about RESERVE, visit clearme.com/reserve .

To make a reservation with YHZ Express, travelers must enter their flight details and the number of people in their traveling party to view available times. Once they arrive at YHZ, travelers should head to the security checkpoint where they will access the designated lane for YHZ Express passengers. After scanning a QR code, travelers can enter the dedicated security lane.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 17 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

