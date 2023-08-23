Bilt Rewards Announces the Appointment of Sean Walsh as Managing Director, External Relations

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bilt Rewards , the first program for consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood spend while creating a path to home ownership, today announced the appointment of Sean Walsh as Managing Director, External Relations.

Sean Walsh, Managing Director, External Relations, Bilt Rewards (PRNewswire)

Mr. Walsh joins Bilt from dmg media, where he served as the Global Chief Brand Officer and Managing Director of operations in the United States. He oversaw the global brand and communications strategy for DailyMail.com, Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday newspapers and Metro.

At Bilt, Mr. Walsh will join the executive team and be responsible for the company's communications strategy to key external stakeholder groups including, but not limited to, media, government, regulatory and industry groups.

Ankur Jain, Founder & CEO, Bilt Rewards said: "Sean is one of those rare executives who can drive growth at scale but also understands the startup hustle – having helped transform a powerful 125 year old newspaper brand from the UK into a global social media and digital news powerhouse.

"We're beyond excited to have him join the Bilt team at this pivotal moment in our mission to rethink what it means to rent in the United States."

Mr. Walsh said: "This unique opportunity to join one of America's fastest growing and dynamic companies was something I couldn't refuse.

"Bilt is revolutionizing renting for Americans, who spend around $600 billion dollars cumulatively annually, by rewarding them for their monthly rent payments – not just in redeeming their rewards points for phenomenal benefits, but by building their credit and creating a clear path to home ownership.

"As both a Bilt Rewards member and loyal fan, I cannot wait to amplify the brand's reach to the approximately 109 million renters across the United States."

A journalist and a communications executive, Mr. Walsh was part of the team who launched Daily Mail Australia as a joint venture with Nine Entertainment Company in 2013.

He was then subsequently hired in 2014 by dmg media to increase DailyMail.com's brand awareness and grow their American audience from their New York City newsroom.

Two years after arriving in the United States, Mr. Walsh was a major force in developing and creating the daily syndicated American television series DailyMailTV. Premiering in September 2017, it was the most successful daytime syndicated news magazine launch since TMZ in 2007.

DailyMailTV won the 2018/2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment News Program and ran for five seasons.

As Global Chief Brand Officer at dmg media, Mr. Walsh was responsible for telling the story of the brands that make up the company while also acting as the company's chief spokesperson.

Before relocating to the US, Mr. Walsh was head of Nine Entertainment Co.'s digital and trade communications team. Between 2008 and 2013 he held senior financial corporate communications roles at GE Capital and Wesfarmers Insurance.

From 2002 until 2007, Mr. Walsh was a producer for Nine's "A Current Affair" where he produced news making exclusive interviews and reports including the aftermath of the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami from Thailand, the 10th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana from London and countless stories with Steve Irwin and his family in Queensland, Australia.

Between 2004 and 2014, Mr. Walsh was the Australian freelance editorial producer for ABC News where he secured high profile interviews for Good Morning America and 20/20, including the Barbara Walters special with Terri Irwin following the death of her husband Steve in 2006.

Mr. Walsh has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications (Journalism) from the University of Technology, Sydney and a Postgraduate Certificate in Management from Macquarie Business School.

Mr. Walsh will be based at Bilt's headquarters in New York City and commences employment on Tuesday, September 12.

For more information on Bilt Rewards, visit BiltRewards.com

