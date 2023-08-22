CHN Energy South Africa Wind Power Project Attracts Attention at BRICS Media Forum

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Xinhuanet North America:

The Wind turbines of the De War Wind Power Project operated by CHN Energy Longyuan South Africa photographed on Aug.10 in De Car, Cape Town of South Africa.(Xinhua/Dong Jianghui) (PRNewswire)

The Sixth BRICS Media Forum opened in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August, 19. Wang Min, director of CHN Energy Investment Group, shared stories on China-Africa cooperation in the energy sector in his keynote speech. De Aar Wind Power Project effectively mitigates the power shortage in South Africa, promotes the local economic development, and plays an important role in the protection of local environment.

About 200 deputies from around 100 media outlets, think tanks and international organizations from 30 countries held discussions under the theme of "BRICS and Africa: Strengthening Media Dialogue for a Shared and Unbiased Future", to build a high-quality BRICS friendship and develop the BRICS mechanism.

CHN Energy, one of the world's largest power suppliers, built and runs the largest wind power project in South Africa "De Aar Wind Power Project", which provides clean wind power for 300,000 households annually, and creatively builds an inclusive Eco-growth Model which integrates project, enterprise, society and environment. It is lauded as a model of energy sector cooperation among BRICS countries.

Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele, South African Ambassador to China, expressed that BRICS countries are actively exploring ways to transform from the traditional production methods to high-tech production and digitalization. During this process, Chinese enterprises has played an important role.

Meilleur Murindabigwi, CEO of IGIHE Ltd., a mainstream media in Rwanda, emphasized that Africa is now in great need of this kind of cooperation when commenting on the wind power project cooperated by CHN Energy and South Africa. "China-Africa energy cooperation not only fills the local energy gap, but also brings technology transfer, and helps the host countries train professionals. I hope there will be more related energy cooperation in more African countries," he said.

Christopher Mutsvangwa, Member of Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the ruling party Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF), Secretary for Information and Publicity for the ZANU PF, and Former Ambassador to China, said that Zimbabwe looks to CHN Energy to come to Zimbabwe to carry out clean energy projects, and work together to expand cooperation in the energy sector, including helping develop the clean energy to achieve mutual benefits and win-win achievements, and common development for all.

