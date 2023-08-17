Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Will Unleash Soul-Cleansing Screams and Parkwide Terror with All-New Haunted House, Scare Zones and More

Guests can brave six spine-chilling scare zones, five hair-raising haunted houses and four elaborate entertainment productions at Tampa Bay's most terrifying Halloween event

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests can officially start warming up their vocal cords (it's called Howl-O-Scream for a reason!). Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is slated to awaken the guests' innermost fears and make them scream to the extreme with the ultimate parkwide terror including an all-new haunted house, two new scare zones, and all-new interactive entertainment offerings. Six spine-chilling scare zones, five hair-raising haunted houses and four elaborate entertainment productions will have guests screaming at the top of their lungs. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Howl-O-Scream takes place select nights from Sept. 8 through Oct. 31, 2023.

Howl-O-Scream Will Unleash Soul-Cleansing Screams and Parkwide Terror with All-New Haunted House, Scare Zones and More

This year, new terrors hailing from the afterlife and iconic frights will make even the bravest souls whimper in fear. Fan-favorite haunted houses such as Stranglewood Estate, Witch of the Woods and The Residence: Home for the Holidays will return, as well as infamous scare zones including The Junkyard, Beyond the Veil, The Shortcut and Ravens Mill. These returning favorites are just a few of the experiences that will complement the following fear-inducing new additions:

All-New and Reimagined Haunted Houses and Scare Zones

All-New - D.H. Baggum's Circus of Fear - Come one, come all, to the most terrifying show you've ever seen. D.H. Baggum brings you all his monstrosities that are sure to make your spine tingle and your blood run cold!

Reimagined – The Forgotten: Uprising - Be Brave. Be Fearless. Survive the Night. Rise up against the vampires before they take back the city and kill every human in their way.

Big Ed's Demolition Derby - Step into the twisted and adrenaline-fueled world of Big Ed's Demolition Derby. He has pulled together some of the roughest, toughest, and meanest baddies from all over Howl-O-Scream and brought them here to compete— but there's always room for some surprise guests. Step up and see how long you can survive and navigate this automotive nightmare.

Sin City Zombies - On the outskirts of the Vegas strip lies a rundown motel, home to some of the best entertainers to ever live and overrun by zombies who run rampant. Try your luck and hope your number wins because this is one town you don't want to lose in.

Eerie Entertainment and Sinister Spectacles

Performing live at the Festival Fields stage, guests will be mesmerized with the all-new Rock the Grave, an explosive, high-energy live stage show that merges the worlds of alternative and classic rock and pop hits into an unforgettable experience. Rising from the grave, this year's Howl-O-Scream sees the return of the high-energy and pulse-pounding live musical performances by The Rolling Bones at Dragon Fire Grill, the death-defying acts and stunts from Cirque X-Scream at the Stanleyville Theater.

This year, Howl-O-Scream fans can take their turn behind the mic at the all-new "Scare-E-Oke" experience at Gwazi Plaza. Guests can select their song of choice and take a memorable photo of their experience. At the Coke Canopy, guests can dance the night away until the clock strikes twelve in the all-new Raveyard featuring an electrifying atmosphere with music and specialty cocktails.

Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event, taking place on select nights Sept. 8 through Oct. 31 after 7 p.m. Parental discretion is strongly advised as Howl-O-Scream contains graphics and mature content that may not be suitable for children. Costumes are not allowed.

Evil Upgrades Provide the Best Way to Experience Howl-O-Scream

For the most avid Howl-O-Scream fans, Front Line Fear passes are the best way to access all five haunted houses. For extreme fans, a Front Line Fear Extreme pass provides access to all haunted houses in addition to providing front-of-line access to Busch Gardens' roller coasters including Iron Gwazi, North America's tallest and the world's fastest and steepest hybrid coaster and Serengeti Flyer, the world's tallest and fastest ride of its kind. Front Line Fear passes start at $69.

To step further into the darkness, an Ultimate VIP Tour grants admission, unlimited front-of-line access to haunted houses and rides, a complimentary meal at Dragon Fire Grill, private complimentary beverage locations and free preferred parking. A daytime Behind-The-Scenes tour is also available for guests interested in learning more about what it takes to create Tampa Bay's most terrifying Halloween event.

Now through Aug. 20, guests can save up to 65% on admission tickets and with the limited-time Monster Sale offer. And with an Unlimited Admission Ticket, starting as low as $104.99, guests can scream their way through every Howl-O-Scream night. To purchase tickets and evil upgrades such as Front Line Fear passes, exclusive tours and many other experiences at this year's Howl-O-Scream, guests can visit HowlOScream.com. And to stay up to date guests can follow Howl-O-Scream on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter).

About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA accredited zoo with thousands of animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

