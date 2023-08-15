Global Travel Collection Clients Can Book Exclusive Mediterranean Cruise, Monaco Grand Prix Experience

Voyage sets sail in May 2024 aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' newest luxury yacht

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For 2024, Global Travel Collection (GTC) has secured an extraordinary journey available exclusively through its travel advisors that combines an eight-day cruise aboard a luxury yacht exploring the coast of France and Italy with the thrill of Formula One auto racing at the Monaco Grand Prix.

GTC clients will have a unique vantage point for watching the race, Monaco's elegant Princess Grace Dance Academy, which is transformed each year into an incredible venue for VIP Grand Prix spectators. One of the principality's oldest buildings, it offers stunning views of the race circuit, including the infamous Sainte Devote corner and the port from three locations — the gardens and the first- and second-floor terraces.

Global Travel Collection, Internova Travel Group's high-service premium and luxury travel division, represents the most sophisticated community of travel advisors and agencies worldwide, with advisors who serve clients in the luxury leisure, corporate and entertainment sectors.

The cruise, aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' newest yacht, World Traveller, sets sail from Nice, in the glamorous French Riviera, on May 20, then proceeds to Antibes and Saint-Tropez before crossing the Mediterranean to Italy. Ports of call in Italy include the historic city of Livorno, a gateway to Florence and Pisa, and the charming fishing villages of Portovenere and Portofino.

On race day, May 26, the World Traveller will dock in Menton, France, about 20 minutes from Monaco, before returning to Nice the next day to end the cruise. The Grand Prix experience includes a transfer from the yacht to Monaco, a full gourmet lunch with beverages including champagne and wine, a Q&A session with a former Formula One driver, car simulator, nail bar, chair massage and a live band.

The Monaco Grand Prix, first held in 1929, is one of the world's most prestigious auto races, with a challenging course along narrow streets and tight corners in the heart of Monte Carlo.

"This extraordinary journey is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity only available for customers who book with a Global Travel Collection travel advisor," said Angie Licea, Global Travel Collection's President. We provide our advisors with the tools and travel products to help establish strong relationships with their clients through exclusive travel experiences. The Atlas Ocean Voyages Grand Prix experience is just that."

Atlas Ocean Voyages is known for its expeditions aboard intimate yachts with fewer than 200 passengers and its signature style of relaxed luxury. The World Traveller features timeless Italian design, refined accommodations, globally inspired gourmet cuisine and highly personalized service.

The cruise line's yachts feature dining venues with ever-changing menus, unlimited beverages, including fine wines, spirits and craft beers, open bars and lounges, including 24-hour bar service with specialty canapes, an in-room minibar stocked with passengers' preferences, afternoon high tea, 24-hour room service, including spirits, wine and beer, prepaid gratuities, use of walking sticks and binoculars, butler service and an expanded room service menu in suites.

Space on the cruise is limited. For more information and to book the trip with a GTC advisor, please visit: GTC Exclusive: Cruise to the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix in Style

Global Travel Collection (GTC), a division of Internova Travel Group, is the most influential collection of international luxury travel agencies, including the well-established networks of Protravel International, Tzell Travel Group, and Colletts Travel, as well as Andrew Harper, In the Know Experiences, All Star Travel Group and R. Crusoe & Son. GTC advisors and agencies are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. The combined global reach and leverage translates into value, recognition, and preferential treatment for its world travelers.

