First We Feast's Hot Ones, John Soules Foods, and FoodStory Brands Spice Up the Freezer Aisle With New Spicy Chicken Strips

PHOENIX, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First We Feast's Hot Ones is bringing fans a way to experience the hit show with brand new spicy chicken strips. Partnering with family-owned companies, John Soules Foods and FoodStory Brands, Hot Ones is debuting spicy chicken strips breaded with proprietary seasonings that match the authentic Hot Ones sauces made famous on the show.

Two new flavors include Spicy Garlic, which matches The Classic Garlic Fresno sauce and Smoky Habanero, which matches the Los Calientes Rojo sauce from the show. (PRNewswire)

First We Feast's Hot Ones, John Soules Foods, and FoodStory Brands Bring New Spicy Chicken Strips to Kroger Nationwide

The launch includes two delicious flavors to spice up the freezer aisle: Spicy Garlic, which matches The Classic Garlic Fresno sauce; Smoky Habanero, which matches the Los Calientes Rojo sauce from the show.

Fans can find these mouth-watering new flavors in the freezer aisle at Kroger stores nationwide. Click here to find a store near you.

"First We Feast is heating up the freezer aisle with Hot Ones spicy chicken strips — and we can't wait for fans to take a bite," said First We Feast Creator and General Manager Chris Schonberger. "We're thrilled that our partnership with John Soules Foods and FoodStory Brands is bringing the Hot Ones culinary experience straight to the grocery store. Fans have loved saucing their chicken with our famous hot sauces, but now we're excited to deliver the Hot Ones experience directly on the chicken strip in one convenient package."

"We are proud to be expanding our partnership with Hot Ones, building on the success we've enjoyed together in bringing the incredible flavors of the Hot Ones show to life for the fans", said John Soules Jr., CEO of John Soules Foods. "We took great care to provide a crave-worthy food experience by bringing together authentic Hot Ones heat and flavor with perfectly crispy, whole chicken breast strips. Spice fans…Hot Ones fans…chicken fans…you're in for a treat!"

ABOUT FIRST WE FEAST

Founded in 2012, First We Feast views food as an illuminating lens into pop culture, music, travel and more through its innovative slate of food-driven video franchises. Part of Complex Networks, First We Feast's YouTube channel is home to flagship series, including but not limited to Hot Ones, The Burger Show, Feast Mansion, Tacos Con Todo, Gochi Gang, and Coneheads, which drives a community of 12 million highly-engaged subscribers and over 2 billion views to date. With a thriving eight-figure commerce business, First We Feast launched hot sauces, Truth or Dab The Game, a footwear collection with Reebok, "Hot Ones: The Game Show" on truTV, and much more. First We Feast's slate of original programming has garnered numerous awards and nominations, including an Emmy nomination for "Hot Ones"; multiple Shorty Awards; the 2020 and 2019 Webby Award for Food & Drink; and the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Food Blog.

ABOUT JOHN SOULES FOODS

John Soules Foods is a leading national producer of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook chicken and beef products, including being the #1 producer of chicken and beef fajitas in the U.S. Established in 1975 by John Soules Sr., the company is now in its second generation of family leadership and remains headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with additional facilities in Gainesville, Georgia, and Valley, Alabama. We are proud to serve our customers and consumers with a broad portfolio of great-tasting, high-quality chicken and beef items that are sold throughout the U.S. via retail, foodservice distributors, and restaurants. For more information about John Soules Foods and our products, visit www.johnsoulesfoods.com.

ABOUT FOODSTORY BRANDS

FoodStory Brands, founded in 2015, is a family-owned and led/operated consumer packaged goods company (CPG) based in Phoenix, Arizona with regional satellite offices across the country. We specialize in building brands, prime sourcing, product development, and speed-to-market solutions for our retail partners. We are passionate about finding and developing new food and beverage products with compelling brand ideas that bring the best stories to life. Beyond building brands, we deeply believe in giving back to the communities which we serve and consistently dedicate volunteer hours and financial resources to local AZ and national nonprofits. To learn more about FoodStory Brands visit, www.foodstorybrands.com.

