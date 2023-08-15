Clermont Group Welcomes Robbie Bourke as Head of Aerospace

Aviation industry veteran Robbie Bourke joins Clermont Group as Head of Aerospace

Bourke will oversee Clermont's mission to lead the sustainable aviation revolution, which includes the pioneer in electric propulsion, magniX, and Eviation, the maker of the Alice all-electric commuter aircraft

Bourke has more than 20 years of industry experience, including senior roles at Oliver Wyman, Virgin Atlantic Airways and Airbus

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clermont Group ("Clermont"), an international business group headquartered in Singapore, today announces that Robbie Bourke, an aviation industry veteran, is joining as Head of Aerospace. With more than 20 years' experience in the aerospace industry, Bourke will use his expertise to drive Clermont's mission to lead the sustainable aviation revolution.

Bourke was most recently Partner, Transport and Services at consulting firm Oliver Wyman. In that role, he advised clients across the aviation, aerospace and rail sectors on strategy, operations and sustainability. He was also responsible for establishing its aviation climate capability and technical consultancy division in the EMEA region. Previously, Bourke held senior technical positions at Virgin Atlantic Airways and engineering positions at Airbus.

Leading the Transition to Sustainable Aviation

Clermont's subsidiary, magniX, is the industry leader in electric propulsion systems, having now powered groundbreaking flights by five different aircraft, including Eviation's Alice. magniX was selected by NASA as its partner under its Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration (EPFD) project, which aims to demonstrate the viability of electric propulsion systems and accelerate the industry's transition to sustainable aviation.

Clermont is majority shareholder in Eviation, which developed the nine-passenger Alice – the only flight-proven all-electric commuter aircraft of its size. Built from a clean-sheet design integrating magniX's electric propulsion system, Alice produces zero carbon emissions and features lower operating costs per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops. Eviation was also named one of TIME Magazine's "100 Most Influential Companies 2023."

"Business has a critical role to play in catalysing the innovative solutions necessary to address climate change, including in the aviation sector," said Richard Chandler, Chairman of Clermont Group. "Bringing Robbie on board at Clermont as Head of Aerospace strengthens our mission to bring our new technologies to market and deepens our commitment to leading the transition to a sustainable aviation industry."

"Clermont Group has demonstrated its vision and leadership in making sustainable aviation a reality," said Robbie Bourke, incoming Head of Aerospace at Clermont Group. "I am excited to be joining Clermont in its pursuit of transforming aviation and to work with the talented teams at magniX and Eviation to build on the remarkable foundations they have laid down as they move to the next critical steps toward certification."

About The Clermont Group

The Clermont Group is an international business group headquartered in Singapore. Founded in 1986 by New Zealand-born entrepreneur, Richard Chandler, the Clermont Group is passionate about the role that business and innovation plays in advancing human progress and inclusive prosperity. The Clermont Group is focused on building businesses that lead industry and shape culture. Clermont builds businesses in healthcare, financial services and aerospace. These businesses contribute to the prosperity and well-being of the communities they serve and employ more than 8,000 people around the world. Clermont believes in creating a sustainable, healthier planet for future generations, and has been carbon-neutral since 2008. Further information can be found at www.clermont.com.

About magniX

Headquartered in Everett, Washington State, U.S., magniX is dedicated to leading an era of environmentally-friendly and sustainable aviation. magniX has developed a family of flight-proven electric propulsion units (EPUs) and is fast maturing its energy storage systems (ESS) for commercial aviation. With high levels of reliability, unparalleled performance and operational practicality, magniX is leading the aviation industry into a sustainable future. For further information, please visit www.magnix.aero.

About Eviation Aircraft

Based in Washington State, Eviation Aircraft Inc. develops and manufactures electric aircraft to delight operators and passengers with green, cost efficient and convenient regional transportation. Its electric propulsion units, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Please visit us at www.eviation.com.

