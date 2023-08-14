AAA Web3 Games, With Over $320M in Funding, Begin Building on Immutable zkEVM

The launch of Immutable zkEVM Testnet heralds a new dawn for web3 gaming, intending to put decentralized titles on a level-playing field with traditional games in terms of fidelity and functionality

SYDNEY, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable , the leading web3 gaming platform, today commences the public testing of Immutable zkEVM — a solution purpose-built for game development that offers low cost, massive scale, enterprise-grade security, and Ethereum smart contract compatibility, developed in collaboration with Polygon Labs . In line with the launch, dozens of prominent studios will start trialing the solution for their upcoming AAA blockchain games.

Immutable zkEVM is a ZK-based scaling rollup that is fully compatible with and equivalent to the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), tailored specifically to the needs of Web3 game developers. Widely considered "the Holy Grail of Ethereum scaling," the zkEVM offers enterprise-grade security, massive network effects, lower development costs, and seamless interoperability with the Ethereum ecosystem.

Today, Web3 game developers can start migrating their existing smart contracts and Solidity code directly onto Immutable zkEVM Testnet for free. This will allow them to test and adopt zkEVM's enhanced functionality first-hand, enabling advanced gameplay mechanics, rich economies, better game design, and decreased development costs.

A roster of games — boasting over $320 million in aggregate funding — have already started building their Web3 titles on zkEVM. These include MetalCore, Shardbound, Infinite Victory, CoinArcade, EF Defense, Galaxy Commanders, SimWin Football, Medieval Empires, Eyeball Pool, Meta Toy DragonZ SAGA, Rune Realms, and others. MetalCore will be launching their Closed Beta Kick-off event on September 15th, representing one of the first opportunities where gamers will get to experience the power of Immutable zkEVM.

Immutable zkEVM is more than just games or a chain. It's an ecosystem designed to make building and playing web3 games easy. The ecosystem partners already committed to Immutable zkEVM include major platforms like AQUA Marketplace, TokenTrove Marketplace, BlockScout, GameStop, iLogos, and Kongregate, alongside 20+ new partnerships listed here .

"We're immensely proud to finally release the Immutable zkEVM Testnet to the public. This chain, combined with our suite of platform products, is the first end-to-end EVM solution dedicated exclusively to making games successful," said Immutable Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder Alex Connolly. "We're already seeing a massive influx from games, players and partners that will make the Immutable ecosystem irresistible for the next generation of web3 games."

As part of the Immutable zkEVM Testnet, builders will have access to all of the tools they need to begin enhancing their games through digital asset ownership. This includes full EVM compatibility and access to the entire suite of Immutable tools and solutions, including APIs, SDKs, and solutions such as Passport, Checkout, and Orderbook.

Using these tools, developers can ensure that onboarding and purchasing experiences are as frictionless and convenient as possible for their users while generating massive liquidity for their assets. Contracts can be deployed on the Immutable zkEVM Testnet now, where developers can also access a native L2 faucet for Test-IMX, Sepolia deposit and withdrawal bridges, a block explorer, and soon Immutable Relayer for currency abstraction and gas sponsorship.

The Immutable zkEVM Testnet represents a significant milestone for the web3 industry as a whole, making it so that using smart contracts for game development is finally viable. By choosing Immutable zkEVM, developers get the benefits of zkEVM technology along with Immutable's vertically integrated gaming-specific features designed to make building Web3 games safe and easy.

View original content to download multimedia:

