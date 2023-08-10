SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CTG, DBTX, WMC, MITT

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTG)'s sale to Cegeka Groep NV for $10.50 per share in cash. If you are a Computer Task shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBTX)'s sale to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Decibel shareholders will receive $4.00 per share in cash and a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling such holders to receive up to $3.50 per share in cash if certain clinical development and regulatory milestones are achieved. If you are a Decibel shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC)'s sale to AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. for stock and cash. Upon the closing of the merger, Western Asset shareholders are expected to own approximately 31% of the combined company's stock. If you are a Western Asset shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT)'s merger with Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation. If you are an AG Mortgage shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

