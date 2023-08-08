VITAL CONTINGENT PLANNING LLC RECEIVES CERTIFICATION AS MINORITY BUSINESS ENTERPRISE BY NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY MINORITY SUPPLIER DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Contingent Planning LLC (VCP) and its staffing brand, VCP Staff, a leader in contingency planning and healthcare staffing solutions, is proud to announce its certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the New York and New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council (NYNJMSDC), an affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

The MBE certification validates VCP's minority-owned status, underlining the company's ongoing commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity. The endorsement enhances VCP's ability to partner with organizations seeking to advance their own diversity programs, ultimately driving increased innovation and economic growth across sectors.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by NYNJMSDC as an MBE," said Atif Chauhdry, CEO of Vital Contingent Planning. "We believe that fostering diversity is a key driver of innovation in business, and this certification is not only an affirmation of our dedication to this cause, but also a testament to the diligent work of our dedicated and diverse team."

VCP will seek new partnership opportunities with like-minded organizations in an effort further it's business growth nationally.

About NYNJMSDC

The New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (The Council) is an affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The Council is dedicated to increasing business opportunities for certified minority business enterprises (MBEs) and connecting them with corporations and government entities that value supplier diversity. Through advocacy, capacity building, and supplier development programs, the NYNJMSDC promotes economic inclusion and fosters mutually beneficial relationships between MBEs and corporations.

About NMSDC

Chartered in 1972, The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) was stood up as a result of the civil rights movement in the late 1960s and continues to be the leading minority business development organization in the United States. NMSDC supports the economic sustainability of more than 12,000 certified minority business enterprises (MBEs) and advances minority business development by facilitating procurement opportunities between its certified MBEs and its network of Corporate Members. The NMSDC network includes a National Office in New York, 23 affiliate regional councils, five international partner organizations and the Business Consortium Fund (BCF) as its funding arm.

About Vital Contingent Planning LLC

Vital Contingent Planning LLC (VCP) specializes in providing labor relations consulting and contingency planning. Through its staffing brand, VCP Staff, the company rapidly deploys qualified and credentialed crisis and travel healthcare staff to acute, sub-acute and long-term care facilities in the United States. VCP contingency planning strategies are designed to mitigate risks and maintain operations in the face of crises. The company believes in long term client relationships, which are built on transparency, integrity, and deep industry knowledge. VCP is accredited by the Joint Commission and has earned the Joint Commission's gold seal of approval.

